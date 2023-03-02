The West Hancock Community School District will hold informational meetings for parents of Britt and Kanawha 3- and 4-year-old preschool children as well as kindergarten-prep and kindergarten children, who are eligible for the 2023-24 school year. The meetings are designed for parents only and will be held at West Hancock Elementary School.

Meeting times are as follows:

6:30 p.m. on March 28 for parents of 3- and 4-year-old preschool children.

6:30 p.m. on March 30 for parents of kindergarten-prep or kindergarten children.

Doors will open at 6 p.m. for pre-registration at both meetings. Section preference and enrollment into 3- and 4-year-old preschool will be based on signup that evening and thereafter. Pre-registration will not begin prior the meeting.

Preschool children must be 3 or 4 years old while kindergarten-prep or kindergarten children must be 5 years old by Sept. 15, 2023, to be eligible. Parents of preschool children are asked to bring immunization records and proof of age such as birth certificate, passport, or military identification. Immunization records and proof of age will also be needed for kindergarten-prep and kindergarten children not currently enrolled at West Hancock.

Parents with any questions, may call West Hancock Elementary School at 641-843-3833.