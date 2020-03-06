West Hancock pre-school round up to be held March 23
West Hancock pre-school round up to be held March 23

The West Hancock Community School District will hold an informational meeting for parents of Britt and Kanawha 3- and 4-year old preschool children who are eligible for the 2020-21 school year. This meeting is designed for parents only.

The meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. on March 23. Doors will open at 6 p.m. for pre-registration.

Children must be 3 or 4 years old by Sept. 15, 2020, to be eligible for preschool. Parents are asked to bring a copy of the child’s birth certificate and immunization records, if not already on file. 

Attending this meeting is important as section preference and enrollment into 3-year-old preschool are based on signup that evening and thereafter. If you have any questions, please call West Hancock Elementary at 843-3833.

