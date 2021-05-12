West Hancock plans traditional May 23 commencement ceremony

No delays and few changes stemming from COVID-19 are anticipated for the 2021 commencement at West Hancock High School.

The graduation ceremony will begin at 2 p.m. on May 23 in the WHHS gymnasium. This year's commencement ceremony will be open to the public.

Last year, WHHS commencement was pushed back to June 13 amidst COVID-19 concerns. Participation was limited to graduates and their immediate family members. Awards to Class of 2020 graduates were presented by faculty and staff only, with everyone masking.

This year, things have slowly begun getting back to normal with in-person student participation in a wide range of extracurricular events and activities such as concerts, speech, and sports leading up to the end of the West Hancock school year.

WHHS secretary Sybil Johnson said that plans are that people may wear masks and social distance at the commencement ceremony, noting that everyone hopes it will be a fairly normal and traditional graduation day.

West Hancock seniors already received their caps and gowns during the week ending May 7. It will help ensure that everything fits, there are no issues prior to the big day, and perhaps a few more memorable pictures can be taken as well.

A 6 p.m. May 19 awards ceremony in the WHHS gym is planned for presentation of awards and scholarships. It will be followed by a 7:30 p.m. baccalaureate.

