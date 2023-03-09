The West Hancock Middle School wrestling team concluded its season at Lake Mills during the last full week of February.

The young athletes also competed at Northwood, Newman, Forest City, Eagle Grove, Kanawha, and St. Ansgar this season. On the team of 24 wrestlers, 13 finished with winning records including Ozzy Smith, Hayden Kelly, Preston Gayken, Gio Garcia-Lopez, Christian Bachman, JaCoby Subject, Ashton Fowles, Michael Gretillat, Easton DeGroote, Erick Barranca, Gavin Wunder, Marbeya Sisneros, and Jackson Brown.

“We had a combination of experienced and brand new wrestlers, and it was also the first official year of ‘girl's’ sanctioned wrestling in which they competed against other area girls,” said Coach Paul Francis.