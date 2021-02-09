West Hancock HS students earn top ratings at State Large-Group Speech

Students from West Hancock High School proved they know how to speak well.

All four groups from the high school received I ratings in the State Large-Group Speech competition held Feb. 6 at West Hancock High School.

Students must receive an I rating at the district contest to advance to state. There is also the opportunity for them to earn an All-State nomination. West Hancock had four groups compete at District Large-Group Speech on Jan. 23, with all of those groups advancing to state. The groups competed in Choral Reading, Radio #1, Radio #2, and Reader's Theater.

West Hancock Head Speech Coach Robin Kudej said that due to COVID-19, the Iowa High School Speech Association (IHSSA) provided schools with several choices on how they could participate at the contest.

"For example, this could include in-person contests with just your own students, having a few other schools join them, or even a virtual option that could include both synchronous or asynchronous performances," said Kudej. "The IHSSA also extended the dates for when contests can be held, giving schools flexibility with quarantines and other issues. The IHSSA is doing phenomenal work and pivoting when needed in order to have students from all across Iowa perform."