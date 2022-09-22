West Hancock Homecoming Queen Hagen, King Johnson crowned on Sept. 20

In an earlier-than-usual homecoming coronation, Dru Hagen and Jackson Johnson, were crowned as the 2022 West Hancock High School queen and king on Sept. 20.

Dru is the daughter of Travis and Jami Hagen. She is involved in taking football stats and participates in basketball, track, softball, student council, band, and speech at WHHS. She is a National Honor Society member.

Jackson is the son of Dallas and Angie Johnson. He participates in football, basketball, baseball, Future Farmers of America at WHHS. He is a National Honor Society member and is in the Talented and Gifted program.

The West Hancock student council named the members of this year’s homecoming court. The royal court includes seniors Maddie Bruggeman, Morgan Francis, Queen Dru Hagen, Hayden Lang, and Jenna Marchand as well seniors Rylan Barnes, Caeden Harle, King Jackson Johnson, Brighton Kudej, and Zack Monson; juniors Whytnie Johnson and David Smith; sophomores Faith Steenblock and Creighton Kelly; and freshmen Aubrey Madson and Gustavo Gomez.

This year’s homecoming princess is Everly Wilson and this year’s homecoming prince is McCoy Eekhoff.

Being crowned on Tuesday instead of Thursday this year, the new king and queen had the opportunity to reign over the week’s activities, which included a community pep rally in the high school gym following coronation.

West Hancock cross country coach and alum Kamille Goepel was first to help fire up the crowd at the pep rally. She served as an assistant coach at Forest City before returning to her home town of Britt to coach this season.

“This group of kids is great,” said Goepel, who was preparing them for a big meet on Thursday night. “They all do everything I ask of them and don’t complain. Go, Eagles!”

The West Hancock volleyball team, comprised of 18 players this season, was recognized for their hard work and dedication by the coaches. Afterward, a slideshow featuring baby pictures of the senior football players was shown. It was followed by recent photos of each senior player in uniform, but with a bobble head and dance music.

All homecoming court members and their parents were scheduled to be recognized at halftime of the Sept. 23 homecoming football game against North Union. Inflatables and games were planned in the high school gym following the game.

KIOW Radio (107.3 FM) and its sister station, KHAM 103.1 FM have been airing special messages voiced by West Hancock students for the duration of homecoming week.