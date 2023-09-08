Britt businesses will hold dress-up days throughout homecoming week. Monday will be pajama day, Tuesday Hawaiian day, Wednesday country versus country club day, Thursday jersey day, and Friday spirit day as well as red and white day.

On Sunday, Sept. 10, a powder puff football and Heman volleyball competition is planned. The homecoming parade is scheduled to be held on Monday night, Sept. 11, starting downtown from First State Bank and proceeding through Britt to West Hancock High School. After the parade is the homecoming king and queen coronation in the high school gymnasium.