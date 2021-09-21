 Skip to main content
West Hancock Homecoming dress-up days run through Oct. 1 in Britt
With the West Hancock Homecoming scheduled for Oct.1, dress-up days will be held the week of Sept. 27-Oct. 1.

Britt area businesses are invited to participate and submit their photos to the Britt Chamber Facebook page by noon each day. Chamber officials will vote on winners for the daily themes and for one overall winner that will receive Britt Bucks.

The theme for each day will be: Monday - PJ Day, Tuesday - Decades Day (pick any decade), Wednesday - Senior Citizen Day, Thursday - Color Day, and Friday- Spirit Day.

