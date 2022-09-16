West Hancock High School's 2022 homecoming, coronation arrive early this year

The West Hancock Community School District celebrates homecoming all week Sept. 19-23. The West Hancock student council has named the 2022 homecoming court.

This year’s royal court includes senior queen candidates Maddie Bruggeman, Morgan Francis, Dru Hagen, Hayden Lang, and Jenna Marchand as well senior king candidates Rylan Barnes, Caeden Harle, Jackson Johnson, Brighton Kudej, and Zack Monson; juniors Whytnie Johnson and David Smith; sophomores Faith Steenblock and Creighton Kelly; and freshmen Aubrey Madson and Gustavo Gomez.

This year’s coronation of king and queen has been moved up from Thursday last year to Tuesday, Sept. 20, this year. It will follow the 7 o’clock homecoming parade, from the high school and through downtown Britt and back, that evening, beginning at approximately 7:30 p.m. A community pep rally will also be held in conjunction with the festivities in the West Hancock High School gym after the coronation.

The selected King and Queen will reign at the homecoming football game against North Union that is slated to begin at 7 p.m. on Sept. 23. The homecoming court members and their parents will be recognized at halftime. Inflatables and games will be open in the high school gym following the game until 11:30 p.m.

“Everything went really well this year, it came together fast,” said West Hancock Student Council Advisor Holly Lang of homecoming preparations. “We held our first meeting on Aug. 26. We actually started talking about it in May, because we knew it was going to be early this year.”

She said the student council will also once again be serving pork patties on Friday. There will be games for students on Friday afternoon from 2:23 to 3:23 p.m. A student pep rally will follow.

Lang commended the efforts of the 15 students who are participating on student council this fall.

“They all dug in and did what they needed to do,” she said. “We’ve had a meeting every week since school started (on Aug. 23).”

In conjunction with homecoming, the Britt Chamber of Commerce is holding homecoming dress up days for Britt businesses all week. Monday is pajama day, Tuesday is twin day, Wednesday is Halloween costume day, Thursday is western day, and Friday is spirit day.

In addition, KIOW Radio (107.3 FM) and its sister station, KHAM 103.1 FM are airing special messages voiced by the West Hancock students. They are for spreading school spirit and inviting the public to partake in this year’s homecoming festivities. The students’ messages will air the entire week.

Unofficially kicking off the homecoming week fun on Sunday, Sept. 18, there will be a powder puff football game at 2 p.m. It will be followed by Herman volleyball. Both events will be held at the high school.