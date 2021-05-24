West Hancock High School students receive awards, scholarships on May 19

WHEA Scholarship to Shae Smith; Forrest D. Reibsamen Award to Bryer Subject and Cole Kelly; Jason Newbrough Scholarship to Derek Oberhelman; Johnson Drainage Scholarship to Tanner Thompson; Johnson Family Scholarship to Nichole Lemmon; Senior College Scholarships to Carlee Bruns – ISU, Luke DeWaard – Wartburg, Mazie Erdahl – ISU, Autumn Hildebrand – ISU, Ann Horstman - Briar Cliff, Grace Rosin – UNI, Shae Smith – UNI; Lions Club Scholarship to Rachel Leerar and Max Kumsher; Mavis Hiscocks Scholarship to Alexis Reinking and Shayna Ostercamp; West Hancock Alumni Association Scholarship to Autumn Hildebrand and Mazie Erdahl; Hancock County Fine Arts Scholarship to Grace Rosin; Hometown Pride Scholarship to Luke DeWaard; Cody Schmit Scholarship to Luke DeWaard, Aileen Lechuga, Ann Horstman, Chance Eden, Shae Smith, Tanner Thompson, Nichole Lemmon, Derek Oberhelman, Justin Ausborn, and Cole Kelly; Music Boosters Scholarship to Grace Rosin (Band) and Max Kumsher (Choir); Senior Speech Award to Chance Eden; Farmers Trust and Savings Bank: Earn A Scholarship to Nichole Lemmon; Marine Corps Distinguished Athlete Award to Cayson Barnes and Ann Horstman; Bernie Saggau Award to Rachel Leerar; James B. Harvey Award to Cole Kelly; Linda Rose Sanger Female Athlete Award to Rachel Leerar; E. Wayne Cooley Award/West Hancock nominee to Grace Rosin; Merle and Dolores Kudej Scholarship to Mazie Erdahl, Autumn Hildebrand, Ann Horstman, Rachel Leerar, and Grace Rosin; John H. and Dorothy Threlkeld Scholarship to Ann Horstman; West Hancock Scholarship to Cayson Barnes, Carlee Bruns, Luke DeWaard, Chance Eden, Mazie Erdahl, Autumn Hildebrand, Ann Horstman, Max Kumsher, Aileen Lechuga, Rachel Leerar, Shayna Ostercamp, and Ty Piper; Camp Family Scholarship to Mazie Erdahl and Aileen Lechuga; Edith Brewster Scholarship to Rachel Leerar; Dean Armstrong Scholarship (renewable for up to 6 years) to Mazie Erdahl; Rydson Memorial Vocational Scholarship to Justin Ausborn; Rydson Memorial Academic Scholarship to Luke DeWaard; Champion Memorial Scholarship to Autumn Hildebrand, Grace Rosin, and Rachel Leerar; Merle and Delores Kudej Scholarship to Mazie Erdahl, Autumn Hildebrand, Ann Horstman, Rachel Leerar, and Grace Rosin; John Burgardt Memorial Scholarship to Blake Hinton and Tanner Thompson; Stephen D. Schaper Scholarship to Grace Rosin; Semper Fidelis Music Award to Mazie Erdahl; John Philip Sousa Band Award to Grace Rosin; ICDA Outstanding Senior Choral Award to Aileen Lechuga; Orpheus Choral Excellence Award to Max Kumsher; Frances Bane and H. Paul Crockett Scholarships to Justin Ausborn, Carlee Bruns, Luke DeWaard, Chance Eden, Max Kumsher, Aileen Lechuga, Derek Oberhelman, Shayna Ostercamp, Shae Smith, and Tanner Thompson; Lioness Club Scholarship to Grace Rosin; Marine Corps Scholastic Excellence Award to Mazie Erdahl; TIC Superintendents Academic Fitness Excellence Award to Leah Aitchison, Autumn Hildebrand, Sydney Myers, Rachel Leerar, and Grace Rosin; TIC All-Academic Team Award to Cayson Barnes, Ramzee Brown, Carlee Bruns, Luke DeWaard, Chance Eden, Mazie Erdahl, Blake Hinton, Rachel Leerar, Ty Peterson, Grace Rosin, Shae Smith, Bryer Subject, Ann Horstman, Derek Oberhelman, and Max Kumsher; TIC All-Conference Academic Awards for Math to Autumn Hildebrand, Vocational to Cayson Barnes, Language Arts to Mazie Erdahl, Visual Arts to Chance Eden, Science to Luke DeWaard, Speech/Drama to Ty Piper, Social Studies to Rachel Leerar, Band/Choir to Grace Rosin; and Business to Chance Eden; Governor’s Scholar Recognition Program Award to Autumn Hildebrand; West Hancock Female Award of Merit to Rachel Leerar; West Hancock Male Award of Merit to Cole Kelly; and American Citizenship Award to Rachel Leerar.