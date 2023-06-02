The following awards were given: Senior College Scholarships - Brighton Kudej; Iowa Specialty Hospital Foundation Scholarship - Olivia Moore and Makenzie Erdahl; Pharmacists Mutual Scholarship - Shelby Goepel; DAR Good Citizen Award - Jenna Marchand; Wyatt’s Warriors Scholarship - Jenna Marchand; Hixson Opportunity Award - Makenzie Erdahl; West Hancock Education Association Scholarship - Jenna Marchand; Forrest D. Reibsamen Award - Westin Schmid; Jason Newbrough Scholarship - Maddie Bruggeman; Hancock County Farm Bureau Scholarship - Jackson Johnson; The Hancock Soil and Water Conservation District Commissioners - Jenna Marchand; Scott and Ryan Johnson Drainage Scholarship - Ian Connor and Brighton Kudej; John, Linda, and Whitney Johnson Family Scholarship - Hayden Lang; NIACC Foundation Scholarships - 1) Hayden Lang and Shane Curry; 2) Paige Gauden and Hayden Lang; 3) Hayden Lang; 5) Shane Curry and Tyler Ford; NIACC Scholarship Hayden Lang; Winnebago Industries Foundation Scholarship - Olivia Moore; Lioness’ Club Scholarship – Corrina King; Mavis Hiscocks Scholarship - Jenna Marchand and Madison Wood; West Hancock Alumni Association Scholarship - Jackson Johnson and Kamryn Eckels; Hometown Pride Scholarship - Jackson Johnson; Cody Schmit Scholarship - Corrina King, Madison Wood, Brighton Kudej, Hayden Lang, Ian Connor, Shelby Goepel, Jenna Marchand, MaddieBruggeman, Dru Hagen, and Olivia Moore; John Burgardt Memorial Scholarship - Rylan Barnes and Jackson Johnson; West Hancock Athletic Booster Club Scholarship - Rhett Eisenman; Connie Burgardt Memorial Scholarship - Ian Connor; KIOW/KHAM Scholarship - Jenna Marchand; Senior Speech Award - Kamryn Eckels; Music Booster Scholarship - Morgan Francis and Jenna Marchand; Semper Fidelis - Dru Hagen; John Philip Sousa Award - Jenna Marchand; ICDA Outstanding Senior Choral Award - Jenna Marchand; Orpheus Choral Excellence Awards - Dustin Spellins; Linda Rose Sanger Award - Shelby Goepel; Marine Corps Distinguished Athlete Award - Brighton Kudej and Dru Hagen; Bernie Saggau Award - Jackson Johnson; James B. Harvey Award - Rylan Barnes; Robert Smiley Award - Morgan Francis; Iowa Girl Award - Corrina King; John & Dorothy Threlkeld Scholarship - Rylan Barnes; West Hancock Scholarship - Jackson Johnson, Mackenzie Erdahl, Rhett Eisenman, Rylan Barnes, Dru Hagen, Paige Gauden, Corrina King, Shelby Goepel, Brighton Kudej, Kamryn Eckels, Olivia Moore, and Morgan Francis; Camp Family Scholarship - Jenna Marchand and Makenzie Erdahl; Edith Brewster Scholarship - Corrina King; Dean Armstrong Scholarship - Olivia Moore; Rydson Memorial Scholarship - Shelby Goepel and Dru Hagen; Champion Memorial Scholarship - Morgan Francis, Brighton Kudej, and Jackson Johnson; Merle & Delores Kudej Memorial Scholarship - Jackson Johnson, Morgan Francis, Rhett Eisenman, Rylan Barnes, and Maddie Bruggeman; Farmer’s Trust & Savings Bank, Win, Win (A) Scholarship - Rylan Barnes; Frances Bane & H. Paul Crockett Scholarship - Rylan Barnes, Kamryn Eckels, Rhett Eisenman, Shelby Goepel,Dru Hagen, Jenna Marchand, Madison Wood, Corrina King, Brighton Kudej, and Hayden Lang; Stephen D. Schaper Scholarship - Jenna Marchand; Marine Corps Scholastic Excellence Award - Jackson Johnson; Top of Iowa Conference Superintendent’s Academic Excellence Award - Rylan Barnes, Emma Bauer, Shane Curry, Kaitlyn Deutsch, and Zack Monson; Top of Iowa Conference All -Academic Team Award - Hayden Lang, Kamryn Eckels, Corrina King, Olivia Moore, Shelby Goepel, Morgan Francis, Dru Hagen, Maddie Bruggeman, Makenzie Erdahl, Ian Connor, Jackson Johnson, Brighton Kudej, Zack Monson, Rhett Eisenman, Rylan Barnes, Westin Schmid, Jake Wood, Nate Tue, and Tyler Ford; Top of Iowa Conference All-Conference Academic Award - Olivia Moore, Corrina King, Rhett Eisenman, Ian Connor, Makenzie Erdahl, Kamryn Eckels, Jackson Johnson, and Westin Schmid; Governor’s Scholar Recognition Program Award - Jackson Johnson; West Hancock Award of Merit - Brighton Kudej and Morgan Francis; American Citizenship Award - Brighton Kudej.