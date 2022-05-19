West Hancock High School seniors presented awards, scholarships on May 11

On May 11, leading up to West Hancock High School’s May 15 commencement, senior students participated in the WHHS Senior Awards Night. The presentation of awards was as follows:

WHEA Scholarship - Jennifer Gomez-Alonzo; Forrest D. Reibsamen Award - Mathew Francis and Kane Zuehl; Jason Newbrough Scholarship - Llan Martinez; Johnson Drainage Scholarship - Mathew Francis and Parker Means; Johnson Family Scholarship - Mathew Francis and Parker Means; Iowa Specialty Hospital Scholarship - Kane Zuehl; NIACC Scholarship - Matthew Larson; Mavis Hiscocks Scholarship - Jennifer-Gomez-Alonso; West Hancock Alumni Association Scholarship - Kane Zuehl; Hometown Pride Scholarship - Jennifer Gomez-Alonzo; Cody Schmit Scholarship - Braden Walk, Kane Zuehl, Logan Leerar, Matthew Larson, Maxwell Whipple, Llan Martinez, Levi Eckels, Irvin Gomez-Hinojoza, Dylan Smidt, and Ty Peterson; Music Boosters Scholarship – Band: Parker Hiscocks; Choir: Quinn Harle; Farmers Trust & Savings Bank Earn A Scholarship - Sydney Myers; Farm Bureau Scholarship - Parker Hiscocks; Marine Corps Distinguished Athlete Award - Kane Zuehl and Paige Kudej; Bernie Saggau Award - Mathew Francis; Winnebago Industries Foundation Scholarship - Leah Aitchison, Dylan Smidt, and Maxwell Whipple; James B. Harvey Award - Mathew Francis; Linda Rose Sanger Female Athlete Award - Kennedy Kelly; E. Wayne Cooley Award (West Hancock nominee) - Leah Aitchison; Robert Smiley Award - Paige Kudej; Karon Brown Award - Kennedy Kelly; Iowa Girl Award - Leah Aitchison; John H. & Dorothy Threlkeld Scholarship - Braden Walk; West Hancock Scholarship - Scout Johanson, Paige Kudej, Kennedy Kelly, Emma Faust, Parker Means, Braden Walk, Kane Zuehl, Logan Leerar, Matthew Larson, Maxwell Whipple, Llan Martinez, and Irvin Gomez-Hinojoza; Camp Family Scholarship - Kane Zuehl and Logan Leerar; Edith Brewster Scholarship - Sydney Myers; Dean Armstrong Scholarship (renewable for up to 6 years) - Leah Aitchison; Rydson Memorial Scholarship Vocational - Brayden Langfitt; Rydson Memorial Scholarship: Academic - Emma Faust; Champion Memorial Scholarship - Parker Hiscocks. Scout Johanson, and Mathew Francis; Merle & Delores Kudej Memorial Scholarships - Leah Aitchison, Parker Hiscocks, Scout Johanson, Paige Kudej, and Kennedy Kelly; John Burgardt Memorial Scholarship - Matt Larson and Parker Means; Stephen D. Schaper Scholarship - Sydney Myers; Semper Fidelis Music Award - Parker Hiscocks; John Philip Sousa Band Award - Alexandria Bruns; ICDA Outstanding Senior Choral Award - Quinn Harle; PEO Scholarship - Leah Aitchison; Frances Bane & H. Paul Crockett Scholarships - Sydney Myers, Emma Faust, Parker Means, Kane Zuehl, Logan Leerar, Matthew Larson, Maxwell Whipple, Llan Martinez, Jennifer Gomez-Alonzo, and Irvin Gomez-Hinojoza; Lioness Club Scholarship - Scout Johanson and Kane Zuehl; Marine Corps Scholastic Excellence Award - Parker Hiscocks; TIC Superintendent’s Academic Fitness Excellence Award - Leah Aitchison and Sydney Myers; TIC All-Academic Team Award - Leah Aitchison, Parker Hiscocks, Scout Johanson, Sydney Myers, Mathew Francis, Paige Kudej, Kennedy Kelly, Parker Means, Braden Walk, Kane Zuehl, Logan Leerar, Matthew Larson, Jade Cook, Llan Martinez, and Levi Eckels; TIC All-Conference Academic Award Math: Sydney Myers, Vocational: Brayden Langfitt, Language Arts: Kennedy Kelly, Visual Arts: Mariana Zendejas, Science: Emma Faust, Speech/Drama: Sydney Myers, Social Studies: Maxwell Whipple, Band/Choir: Parker Hiscocks (Band) and MyKella Hudspeth (Choir), Business: Maxwell Whipple; Governor’s Scholar Recognition Program Award - Leah Aitchison; West Hancock Award of Merit (Female) - Leah Aitchison; West Hancock Award of Merit (Male) - Mathew Francis; American Citizenship Award - Mathew Francis.