West Hancock girls cruise to second straight dominant victory

Second verse, same as the first.

For the second consecutive game to open the season, the No. 9 ranked West Hancock girls' basketball team delivered a commanding victory. On Friday, the Eagles took down Eagle Grove in Britt, 74-28, dominating the game from buzzer to buzzer.

West Hancock got off to a blazing hot start in the battle of the Eagles, as the home team scored the first 12 points of the game. Senior Rachel Leerar got the scoring started with a 3-pointer, and scored six more points before Eagle Grove could make a basket.

At the end of the first, West Hancock held a 21-6 lead, and by halftime, that lead had grown to 39-10.

In the second half, West Hancock kept its foot on the gas, outscoring Eagle Grove 35-18, to seal the win.

West Hancock got scoring contributions from all over the floor. Leerar led the team with 27 points, and two 3-pointers. Senior Kennedy Kelly had three 3-pointers, and finished with 15 total points. Senior guard Shae Smith and junior point guard Scout Johanson each contributed seven to the effort.

With his young and somewhat inexperienced lineup, head coach Paul Sonius knows that there are going to be bumps in the road this season, but was overall pleased with Friday's result.