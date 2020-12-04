West Hancock girls cruise to second straight dominant victory

Second verse, same as the first.
For the second consecutive game to open the season, the No. 9 ranked West Hancock girls' basketball team delivered a commanding victory. On Friday, the Eagles took down Eagle Grove in Britt, 74-28, dominating the game from buzzer to buzzer.
West Hancock got off to a blazing hot start in the battle of the Eagles, as the home team scored the first 12 points of the game. Senior Rachel Leerar got the scoring started with a 3-pointer, and scored six more points before Eagle Grove could make a basket.
At the end of the first, West Hancock held a 21-6 lead, and by halftime, that lead had grown to 39-10.
In the second half, West Hancock kept its foot on the gas, outscoring Eagle Grove 35-18, to seal the win.
West Hancock got scoring contributions from all over the floor. Leerar led the team with 27 points, and two 3-pointers. Senior Kennedy Kelly had three 3-pointers, and finished with 15 total points. Senior guard Shae Smith and junior point guard Scout Johanson each contributed seven to the effort.
With his young and somewhat inexperienced lineup, head coach Paul Sonius knows that there are going to be bumps in the road this season, but was overall pleased with Friday's result.
According to Sonius, it's just a matter of time until the Eagles really start to click, and once they begin to play higher level competition, they will get a better idea of where exactly they belong in the list of the state's top teams.
"I thought we played alright," West Hancock head coach Paul Sonius said. "I think we've still got a lot of work to do. You can't lose what we've lost, and not have to do some work to get where we need to be. We've got a lot of girls that have never been in the situation where they have to be the main girl, or help out or be the scorer, and I think we have a lot of talent."
West Hancock will play again on Tuesday, at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura.
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!