West Hancock girls' comeback falls short against Bishop Garrigan

The West Hancock girls basketball team nearly pulled off the comeback of the season on Friday night against No. 1 Bishop Garrigan, but couldn't quite dig its way out of an early hole.

After falling behind 37-19 at halftime, the Eagles roared back in the second half, outscoring the Golden Bears 35-25. In the end, the comeback fell eight points short, as West Hancock suffered its first loss of the season, by a score of 62-54.

In the first quarter, everything went wrong for the Eagles. The team struggled to get rebounds as 6-foot-3 Garrigan sophomore Audi Crooks dominated the boards. After a 16-0 run by the Golden Bears, the Eagles trailed at the end of the first, 27-8.

In the second, the Eagles managed to keep pace with the Golden Bears, outscoring them, 11-10, to go into the break trailing by 18 points.

In the third quarter, things finally clicked for the Eagles. West Hancock junior sharpshooter Kennedy Kelly drilled back to back 3-pointers to start the scoring in the second half.

The quarter ended the same way that it began, as Eagles' senior Rachel Leerar drilled a three just before the buzzer, to pull the team within 12 points, at 49-37.