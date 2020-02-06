West Hancock girls basketball wins 21th game

West Hancock 61, Belmond-Klemme 31: The West Hancock girls basketball team rode another dominate offensive performance Tuesday to remain undefeated for the season.

The tone was set early as the Eagles jumped to an 18-points lead after the first quarter. The West Hancock defense did its part keeping scoring to five points or less in the first three quarters for the Broncos. Sophomore Kennedy Kelly kept pressure of the Broncos while tallying nine steals.

Junior Rachel Leerar led scoring, hitting 10-16 from the field for 24 points. Senior Amanda Chizek pulled down 10 rebounds.

Belmond-Klemme senior Haley Beminio led the Broncos with 15 points and 10 rebounds.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

West Hancock will play finish up the regular season at home against Bishop Garrigan on Friday. Belmond-Klemme will play Northwood-Kensett at home on Friday.

The West Hancock girls basketball team made it 20 straight wins against no losses this season with a 74-27 victory Monday night at Clarion-Goldfield-Dows.

Using its signature stifling defense, West Hancock (20-0) kept CGD to under its season average of points allowed, and scored above its 68 points a game average.