West Hancock girls basketball remains perfect

West Hancock 72, Lake Mills 31

The West Hancock girls basketball team continued its perfect season in a dominant fashion on Tuesday.

The Eagles asserted that dominance in the first two frames against the Bulldogs, outscoring Lake Mills 27-6 in each of those frames.

Sophomore Kennedy Kelly led the way with 23 points, hitting 10-16 from the field, including three 3-pointers.

Lake Mills senior Jessa Gasteiger scored 11 points, sinking three 3-pointers. Junior Taylor Ingledue pulled down ten rebounds.

West Hancock will play Eagle Grove at home on Friday. Lake Mills will play Belmond-Klemme at home of Friday.

West Hancock 54, Spirit Lake 34

The West Hancock girls basketball team made quick work of Spirit Lake on Saturday with a 54-34 win to remain perfect (13-0).

The Eagles jumped out to a 34-15 halftime lead and cruised the rest of the way, and shot a scorching 51 percent from the floor. West Hancock held Spirit Lake to just 24 percent shooting (10 of 41) for the game.