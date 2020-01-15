West Hancock girls basketball remains perfect

West Hancock 72, Lake Mills 31
The West Hancock girls basketball team continued its perfect season in a dominant fashion on Tuesday.
The Eagles asserted that dominance in the first two frames against the Bulldogs, outscoring Lake Mills 27-6 in each of those frames.
Sophomore Kennedy Kelly led the way with 23 points, hitting 10-16 from the field, including three 3-pointers.
Lake Mills senior Jessa Gasteiger scored 11 points, sinking three 3-pointers. Junior Taylor Ingledue pulled down ten rebounds.
West Hancock will play Eagle Grove at home on Friday. Lake Mills will play Belmond-Klemme at home of Friday.
West Hancock 54, Spirit Lake 34
The West Hancock girls basketball team made quick work of Spirit Lake on Saturday with a 54-34 win to remain perfect (13-0).
The Eagles jumped out to a 34-15 halftime lead and cruised the rest of the way, and shot a scorching 51 percent from the floor. West Hancock held Spirit Lake to just 24 percent shooting (10 of 41) for the game.
Junior Rachel Leerar had a game-high 21 points, hitting 8 of 13 shots from the field, including 2 of 4 from beyond the 3-point line.
Sophomore Kennedy Kelly also scored in double figures, finishing with 11 points. Senior Amanda Chizek nearly finished with a double-double after grabbing a game-high 12 rebounds and scoring nine points. She also had a game-high six assists.