West Hancock girls basketball remains perfect
0 comments

West Hancock girls basketball remains perfect

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

West Hancock 80, Manson-NW Webster 37

The West Hancock girls basketball team made quick work of its opponent Saturday, easily handling Manson-NW Webster 80-37 on the road to remain perfect on the year.

The Eagles (10-0) were paced by junior Rachel Leerar with a game-high 27 points on 8 of 15 shooting, including 5 of 8 from beyond the 3-point line and 6 of 8 from the free throw line.

Sophomore Kennedy Kelly also scored in double figures with 12 points, as did senior Amanda Chizek with 10 points. She also had a game-high 10 rebounds for a double-double.

The Eagles shot 52 percent from the field against Manson-NW Webster, including 11 of 24 from beyond the 3-point arc.

West Hancock puts its perfect season on the line when it hosts Belmond-Klemme on Tuesday.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News