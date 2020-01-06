West Hancock girls basketball remains perfect

West Hancock 80, Manson-NW Webster 37
The West Hancock girls basketball team made quick work of its opponent Saturday, easily handling Manson-NW Webster 80-37 on the road to remain perfect on the year.
The Eagles (10-0) were paced by junior Rachel Leerar with a game-high 27 points on 8 of 15 shooting, including 5 of 8 from beyond the 3-point line and 6 of 8 from the free throw line.
Sophomore Kennedy Kelly also scored in double figures with 12 points, as did senior Amanda Chizek with 10 points. She also had a game-high 10 rebounds for a double-double.
The Eagles shot 52 percent from the field against Manson-NW Webster, including 11 of 24 from beyond the 3-point arc.
West Hancock puts its perfect season on the line when it hosts Belmond-Klemme on Tuesday.