Fourth grade students from West Hancock Elementary School hiked through newly fallen snow in Algona on March 24 for a hands-on learning experience in drawing sap from trees.

It was the seasonally perfect time to do so with a week of high temperatures in the 40s and lows in the 20s. The freeze and thaw cycles can create extra pressure in the tree trunks for easily extruding sap.

“Their field trip to the Sugar Shack at Water’s Edge Nature Center was a great success,” fourth grade teacher Renita Kahlstorf said.

In their visit to the Smith Conservation Area, Kahlstorf’s and fellow fourth grade teacher Lori Eekhoff’s students discovered how the sap flows from trees, the importance of sap, and the process of tapping a tree for sap collecting.

“They were able to help the conservationist carry buckets of sap to the tank where it was strained and then flowed into the cooking station inside the Sugar Shack,” Kahlstorf said. “They were also told the history of Smith Wildlife Reserve and of Slim Smith's contribution to this effort.”

In addition, students learned how cooking is utilized to transform the sap into syrup. It involves a process where it takes 40 gallons of sap to make one gallon of syrup. All of the visiting students were then "paid" for their work with a bottle of fresh maple syrup.

Kahlstorf said after students returned to the classroom, the fourth grade classes would celebrate their efforts by making homemade French toast. Of course, a highlight would be having the opportunity to enjoy their fresh syrup with it.

New West Hancock fourth grade students each year have actually been invited to this sap-collecting and syrup-making field trip throughout at least two decades.

“It is such a rich experience for many reasons,” Kahlstorf said. “They get to be out in nature and learn about trees, how leaves are made, where sap is stored in the winter, and the temperatures that are needed for the sap to run. They learn about boiling temps and evaporation. They got to drill the trees by hand to put the taps in them.”

An added bonus is that the children were able to take part in the actual processes by doing the physical work that it takes to make the magic happen for about 150 trees. It was a rigorous hike through the woods that provided good exercise and fresh outdoor air for everyone.

“Their ‘thank you letters’ to Kossuth County Conservation reflect how much they loved the experience and what they learned,” Kahlstorf said. “So many of them were amazed that it takes 40 gallons of sap to make one gallon of syrup. They were so good, probably because they were engaged in the activity and learning throughout the entire process. Most kids have never done something like this before so it is an opportunity for all of them.”

Now, students are eagerly anticipating that homemade French toast with their special syrup. It will be made, syrup added, and consumed at a later date as a culminating activity to taste and savor their fresh syrup. Students will read a recipe and actively participate in cooking that French toast as well.