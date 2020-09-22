West Hancock football wins third straight

For the third consecutive week, senior Cole Kelly brought the goods on offense for West Hancock.
In the Eagles' 55-14 win over St. Edmond, Kelly took the ball 17 times, and finished with 183 yards and five rushing touchdowns. Kelly now has 12 rushing touchdowns, tied for the fourth-highest total in the state, and his 747 yards on the ground is the sixth-highest number in Iowa.
The Eagles finished with 46 carries for 435 yards rushing, as senior Matthew Francis ran for 110 yards and a touchdown.
The team also dominated on defense, with three sacks and a total of 14 tackles for loss. Sophomore Rylan Barnes returned an interception 53 yards for a touchdown.
Junior Braden Walk also scored, via an 83-yard kick return for a touchdown.
The victory gives the Eagles a three-game winning streak. West Hancock will play Friday at Alta-Aurelia.
Jerry Smith is sports editor and special projects editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at jerry.smith@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0556.
