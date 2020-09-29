West Hancock football wins decisively (Summit-Tribune print)

For the third straight week, West Hancock walked away with a decisive win as senior Cole Kelly ran wild.

The Eagles jumped out to a 21-0 lead against Alta-Aurelia after the first quarter on Friday and never looked back in a 54-26 victory.

Kelly ran for 236 yards and seven touchdowns against the Warriors, the fourth straight week he has rushed for at least 180 yards, and the third consecutive game he has scored at least three touchdowns.

West Hancock's Kane Zeuhl scored the Eagles' remaining touchdown on a one-yard run. The junior finished the night with 45 yards on six carries as the Eagles amassed 319 yards on the ground.

Zuehl also had a big night defensively, leading the Eagles with 6.5 tackles, including five solo tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss. Sophomore Rhett Eisenman had a big defensive play, with an 11-yard interception.

Alta-Aurelia quarterback Cade Rohwer rushed for two touchdowns, along with junior Preston McCoy. Rohwer threw for 148 yards on 19-of-29 passing, with one touchdown.

The win was the fourth straight victory for the Eagles, who currently sit atop Class A, District 2, with a perfect 3-0 district record. Kelly has 983 rushing yards this season, with at least three games left for West Hancock.