West Hancock football rolls over North Union for fifth straight win

Ever since an opening week loss to Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, the West Hancock football team has been close to unstoppable.

On Friday night, the Eagles put up 61 points against North Union, the third straight game in which West Hancock has scored at least 54.

Thanks to eight points in the first, and a 27-point explosion in the second quarter, the Eagles led the Warriors, 35-6, at halftime.

In the second half, West Hancock again outscored North Union, this time by a 26-6 margin, to seal the Eagles' fifth straight victory.

The Eagles dominated on the ground, with five different players rushing for over 40 yards, and five players had at least one rushing touchdown.

Senior Cole Kelly continued his spectacular season with 128 rushing yards on 17 carries, with three touchdowns. Senior Ben Martinez was next, with 80 yards on five carries. Junior Kane Zeuhl scored two rushing touchdowns and finished with 54 yards, while Cayson Barnes, Matthew Francis and Irvin Gomez all scored once.

On defense, Zeuhl and senior Justin Osborne tied for the team lead with six tackles apiece. The Eagles also finished with three interceptions, with Osborne getting one, and junior Braden Walk getting the other two.