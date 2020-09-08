West Hancock football downs Forest City in overtime

The West Hancock football team beat Forest City by six points on Friday night in a game that required an extra quarter to determine the winner.
The teams were tied at 7-7 at the end of regulation, but a rushing touchdown from Eagles' senior running back Cole Kelly put an end to the game, and snagged the Eagles their first win of the season.
Kelly rebounded from West Hancock's tough opening week loss to GHV with a big day on the ground, gaining 188 yards on 37 carries.
West Hancock quarterback Cayson Barnes attempted only three passes on the night, but helped the Eagles gain a total of 254 yards on the ground. The senior signal caller rushed five times for 21 yards.
The Eagles' defense also came up big, holding Forest City's rushing attack to just 21 total yards. The West Hancock defense finished with nine tackles for loss. Junior Reese Moore scored the Indians' one touchdown on the day, from the one yard line. He also had a kickoff return of 37 yards.
Forest City senior quarterback Brandon Leber had some success moving the ball through the air, completing 16-of-22 passes for 118 yards. He was intercepted once, by West Hancock junior Kane Zuehl, and was unable to throw a touchdown pass.
Junior Truman Knudtson led all receivers with three catches for 37 yards. Close behind was senior Dawson Urbatsch with four receptions for 36 yards. Sophomore Kellen Moore finished with six catches for 34 yards.
The Indians' senior kicker Dawson Urbatsch was forced to punt eight times for a total of 248 yards.
The Indians fell to 0-2 on the season, and will play next week against Roland-Story. West Hancock's next game will be played at home against Bishop Garrigan.
Jerry Smith is sports editor and special projects editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at jerry.smith@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0556.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!