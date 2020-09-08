West Hancock football downs Forest City in overtime

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The West Hancock football team beat Forest City by six points on Friday night in a game that required an extra quarter to determine the winner.

The teams were tied at 7-7 at the end of regulation, but a rushing touchdown from Eagles' senior running back Cole Kelly put an end to the game, and snagged the Eagles their first win of the season.

Kelly rebounded from West Hancock's tough opening week loss to GHV with a big day on the ground, gaining 188 yards on 37 carries.

West Hancock quarterback Cayson Barnes attempted only three passes on the night, but helped the Eagles gain a total of 254 yards on the ground. The senior signal caller rushed five times for 21 yards.

The Eagles' defense also came up big, holding Forest City's rushing attack to just 21 total yards. The West Hancock defense finished with nine tackles for loss. Junior Reese Moore scored the Indians' one touchdown on the day, from the one yard line. He also had a kickoff return of 37 yards.

Forest City senior quarterback Brandon Leber had some success moving the ball through the air, completing 16-of-22 passes for 118 yards. He was intercepted once, by West Hancock junior Kane Zuehl, and was unable to throw a touchdown pass.