West Hancock FFA celebrates National FFA Week with fun activities

The West Hancock FFA celebrated National FFA Week – Feb. 20-27, 2021 – with MaxYield Cooperative.

According to a release, Emily Campbell, MaxYield talent recruitment and communications specialist, visited the chapter with an interactive FFA trivia game and discussed the opportunities the organization provides to members.

Designated a national week in 1947, the week of George Washington's birthday, National FFA Week gives FFA members an opportunity to educate the public about agriculture, according to the release.

During the week, chapters conduct a variety of activities to help others in their schools and communities learn about FFA and agricultural education.

Campbell, an FFA alum, said that supporting youth activities is vital to the success of rural communities.

“MaxYield is honored to serve as a partner to the West Hancock FFA and surrounding chapters," she said in the release. "Organizations like FFA help local students widen their perspectives, build employable skills, and broaden their networks, all of which are important in maintaining strong communities in Northwest and North Central Iowa.”

Campbell and other MaxYield team members are available to assist area FFA advisors, 4-H leaders, and 4-H/FFA members with contest preparations, job shadows, guest speakers, and other activities.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0