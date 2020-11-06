West Hancock falls to Grundy Center in state football quarterfinals

With a little more than a minute left in Friday’s state quarterfinal between No. 5 West Hancock and No. 1 Grundy Center, things looked dire for the Eagles. After a Grundy Center touchdown, the Eagles trailed the Spartans, 20-7, with just over 60 seconds remaining in the game.
The Eagles refused to quit, pulling within six points on the next drive with an eight yard touchdown pass from Cayson Barnes to junior Braden Walk with only two seconds left. The Eagles had a shot against the number one team in the state, however improbable it may have been.
But on the ensuing onside kick, Grundy Center recovered the ball to send the Spartans to the state semifinals with a 20-14 win, and end West Hancock’s season one game short of a return trip to the UNI-Dome.
The two teams came into the highly anticipated matchup with expectations of a dog fight, and they got it. The Spartans got the ball to start the game and drove 62 yards for the score, punching it in on a six yard touchdown run from senior running back Zach Opheim. That seven point lead lasted 11 seconds, as West Hancock junior Braden Walk ran the kickoff 80 yards for the game tying touchdown.
The game remained tied until the final minutes of the third quarter, as both highly-ranked defenses held the other team’s offense in check. The Spartans turned the ball over on downs twice in the first half, while West Hancock did so once.
On one drive in the second quarter, the Eagles tried to punt the ball away on fourth and one, but the ball shanked off the side of punter Rylan Barnes’ foot for only five yards.
The Spartans began the next drive with a 1st and 10 at the 23, but couldn’t score, as the Eagles stopped Opheim short on a fourth and five to take over at the 16 yard line.
With 2:52 left in the third quarter, the Spartans took the lead again, this time on a three yard touchdown run from Opheim that capped off an 81-yard drive.
The Eagles next drive ended with an interception of Cayson Barnes by Spartans junior Logan Knaack. But the Spartans drive ended with another turnover on downs.
Once West Hancock got the ball back, the Eagles drove the ball 17 yards before the Spartans grabbed another interception, this one by junior Dexter Whitehill, who returned the ball to the 17. Three plays later, Grundy Center made the score 20-12 with a 12-yard touchdown pass from Knaack to senior Nick Ascher.
Both teams ended their next drives with turnovers, as West Hancock took all of their timeouts to force a Spartans’ turnover on downs. The Eagles then drove down the field and scored their final touchdown with two seconds left, and hoped for a miracle on the onside kick.
A miracle wasn't in the cards this time, however, as Grundy Center recovered the kick and kneeled to clinch the victory.
West Hancock senior Cole Kelly finished the game with 138 yards on 24 carries. For Grundy Center, Knaack had 67 yards rushing to go with 108 yards passing. Opheim finished with 26 carries for approximately 128 rushing yards.
"It was a heck of a game," West Hancock head coach Mark Sanger said. "It sucks somebody has got to lose, and unfortunately it was us. It's one of those games, and they are as good as anybody we are going to play, being number one. They're well-coached and talented in everything."
The Spartans advanced to the UNI-Dome for the second straight season, while West Hancock fell in the state quarterfinals a year after winning the Class A title.
The Eagles end their season with a 9-2 overall record.
