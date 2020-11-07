West Hancock ends season with loss to Grundy Center in state quarterfinals

But that lead quickly evaporated as Walk fielded the ensuing kickoff for the Eagles and ran it 80 yards for the game-tying touchdown.

That 7-7 score then held until late in the third quarter.

Neither team seemed particularly keen to punt the ball. Grundy Center went for it on fourth down eight times in the game, and was successful four times, while turning the ball over on downs four times as well.

The Eagles went for it on fourth down four times, and were successful once, on a fake punt in the fourth quarter that gave the Eagles a first down at the 36 yard line.

West Hancock finished the game with 200 yards of total offense, while Grundy Center had 284, led by Opheim, who had 124 rushing yards on 25 carries.

After the Eagles fell behind by 13 points with two minutes left, there was no doubt in Sanger’s mind that the game was still far from over. The Eagles stopped the Spartans next drive, quickly scored and were just one play away from having a chance at a game-winning score. Only when the Spartans recovered the onside kick did West Hancock’s chance at victory end.