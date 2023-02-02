The science of Rube Goldberg was brought to life in a weeklong, fun-filled project for 40 fourth grade students of instructors Lori Eekhoff and Renita Kahlstorf of West Hancock Elementary School recently. It was an extension of a five-week classroom instruction unit, “Energizing Everything.”

The early to mid-January project involved small groups of four students working cooperatively to build chain-reaction (a/k/a Rube Goldberg) machines like those of the famous American engineer, inventor, author, sculptor, and cartoonist known for his gadgets. They typically employed complex means to perform simple tasks.

“It took the kids away from the technology,” Eekhoff said. “So many times, they have to gravitate to technology. This forced them to think for themselves, listen, and work well with others. It also taught perseverance as some groups took longer, but made adjustments and learned they could still reach their goals. They all did fantastic.”

The science unit promotes students not just learning about, but experiencing the properties of energy. They were forced to determine how energy moves and transfers between objects in order to complete this project, which entailed constructing devices confer energy from one object to another. They used marbles, dominoes, model train pieces on miniature tracks, model cars, and more. Eekhoff said each group was required to show three different transitions of energy and conclude their project work by ensuring a small paper sign was raised when that energy reached the end of the line. Most of the chain reactions lasted just 30-45 seconds.

“They were evaluated on whether their energy transfers would happen,” Eekhoff said. “They didn’t have to, but they all started with the touch of a marble and ended with the sign popping up, which was required.”

“The kids spent a lot time trying and discovering with trial runs what would work,” Eekhoff said. “It was about anything to make it keep moving using traditional chain reactions. No heat or electrical energy could be used, although they did learn about that.”

Eekhoff said they had to learn about how height impacts energy transfer through collisions and such. She called it a fabulous time of student discovery and a very good culminating project for their science unit. Students were able to watch videos on YouTube to help gather ideas for their projects, which spurred brainstorming and drawing up their own ideas and coming to a consensus before trying them.

Students were also evaluated on how well they worked together in their small groups. Active participation was key. Deductions were given for the number of “touches” necessary to keep the energy of motion flowing through the machines. The more assistance required to push it to the end, the larger the deduction.