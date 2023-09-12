West Hancock schools commenced homecoming week with a flurry of activities on Monday, Sept. 11, including a parade, pep rally, and king and queen coronation.

Festivities actually began on Sunday, Sept. 10, with powder puff football and Herman volleyball. David Smith, son of Mike and Brenda Smith, and Whytnie Johnson, daughter of Chris and Shannon Johnson, were crowned king and queen to reign over homecoming week.

“It feels good,” Smith said. “I didn’t vote for myself. I voted for my brother (Mitchell Smith).”

The new queen was actually escorted by Mitchell Smith. Other senior king and queen candidates included Amelia Collins and Jaxen Peterson, Kaitlyn Deutsch (with David Smith), and Eden Nielsen and Kale Zuehl.

“I feel like I have a lot of support, but I was surprised,” Johnson said. “I didn’t think I was going to get it.”

The multi-sport athlete in volleyball, basketball, track, and softball said she is considering pursuing studies in dental hygiene after high school.

Members of 2023 West Hancock homecoming court also included juniors Claire Johnson and Creighton Kelly, sophomores Claire Hiscocks and Teague Smith, and freshmen Nathan Bixel and Haylen Broshar.

The coronation and pep rally were held in the West Hancock High School gymnasium. In the pep rally, the West Hancock coaches for cross country, volleyball, and football helped fire up students and fans of the Eagles. High school instructor Paul Francis portrayed “Dr. Spirit” and the West Hancock cheerleaders performed and provided fun and games.

Spirit week was held in the West Hancock schools with Monday being pajama day, Tuesday under-the-sea day, Wednesday country versus country club day, Thursday class color day with freshmen wearing pink, sophomores black, juniors blue, and seniors white; and Friday spirit day. Similarly, Britt businesses held dress-up days throughout homecoming week.