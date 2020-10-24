West Hancock defense leading to playoff success

“Our front four have been the leaders of our defense all year," Sanger said. "We have a great crew of linebackers behind them too, and I could just name the whole defense if you want me to."

On Friday, sophomore Brighton Kudej filled in for Martinez, showing that even with the Eagles not at full strength, their depth allows the unit to thrive.

“If we can control the line of scrimmage, it’s hard to lose games,” Thompson said. “Our defense leads to a lot. We score a lot of points on defense. Our defense, when we can pin them down there and get a good punt, it leads to great offense. Our defense is why we’re so successful. It just gets the game going so much, and we can control it.”

The team's 15 interceptions ranks second in Class A. The Eagles had two picks against the Tigers, with one each from Barnes and Kronemann.

With strong playmakers on the line, linebacker and in the secondary, there isn’t a definitive defensive star for the Eagles. Still though, it all adds up to victory after victory.

"We've got really good defensive backs and good safeties," Kelly said. "They do their job, they get interceptions, and then the d-line. I think the defense as a whole is the star."