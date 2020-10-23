West Hancock crushes Madrid in second round playoff win

Pure domination.

On Friday night at Bob Sanger Field, the West Hancock football team crushed visiting Madrid from the opening snap, as the Eagles beat the Tigers in the second round of the Class A playoffs, 57-14.

On the first play of the game for West Hancock, senior Cole Kelly took the ball on a handoff and ran it seven yards. On the second play, he ran the ball 63 yards for a touchdown.

After Madrid's opening drive ended with the Tigers turning the ball over on downs, the Eagles quickly put more points on the board, thanks to a 40 yard run from quarterback Cayson Barnes, and a three-run touchdown run from Kelly. After less than seven minutes of play, the Eagles led the Tigers, 14-0.

The Eagles added another eight points before the end of the first on a 20 yard score from Matthew Francis, and 14 more before the half on rushing scores by Kelly and Francis, and a blocked punt that Kelly returned for a touchdown.

At halftime, West Hancock held a 43-0 lead.

In the third quarter, both teams punted on their opening drives. On Madrid's second offensive possession, sophomore Rylan Barnes intercepted Tigers' quarterback Brady Leonard, and returned the ball for a pick-six to put the Eagles' up, 50-0.