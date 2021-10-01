West Hancock crowns King Francis, Queen Johanson in homecoming coronation

West Hancock crowned Mathew Francis as homecoming king and Scout Johanson as homecoming queen for 2021 at its coronation ceremony on Sept. 30 in the high school gym.

Francis is the son of Paul and Gina Francis. Johanson is the daughter of Grant and Joan Johanson. Both have served as class officers during the 2021 calendar year, Francis as class president and Johanson as vice president. Francis is a member of the varsity football team that was scheduled to compete against Hartley/Melvin/Sanborn in the homecoming game on Oct. 1.

Immediately following her crowning, Johanson was almost speechless, saying "it's an honor." She noted that she plans to attend college and study to become a dental hygienist after her senior year of high school. She participates in basketball, student council, FFA, and "Eagle Buddies," which mentors young children.

The 2021 homecoming court includes seniors Leah Aitchison, Johanson, Parker Hiscocks, Kennedy Kelly, Paige Kudej, Francis, Logan Leerar, Llan Martinez, Braden Walk, and Kane Zuehl; juniors Maddie Bruggeman and Zack Monson; sophomores Mallory Leerar and David Smith; and freshmen Damaris Duran and Cade Schisel.

Relinquishing their crowns were 2020 West Hancock homecoming king Cayson Barnes and queen Rachel Leerar. Young Jaaziel Martinez and Janessa Wiens joined Barnes in leading the march of royalty/attendants for this year's coronation.

Preceding coronation was a homecoming parade that proceeded down Main Street in Britt and wound its way to the high school before being disrupted by a driving rainstorm near its end. Students, parents, and staff rushed to get inside where a pep rally was held after coronation.

Eagle football players and coaches addressed the crowd.

"Thank you, senior parents," varsity football head coach Mark Sanger said. "Senior parents do a lot. It's a team atmosphere. The leadership of the senior class is tremendous. That doesn't just happen. It has to do with the way they were brought up."

