West Hancock Community School District student registration starts in August

School officials have announced that the West Hancock Community School District registration process for the 2021-22 school year is ready to go.

According to the school district, the registration process will be the same as last year with a couple of minor exceptions. Health information will now be entered into the JMC online student record management software system available via https://whancock.org.

Anyone new to the district is asked to come to one of the school buildings any time after Aug. 1 to begin the process. Those who are not new to the district are asked use the JMC to register. Anyone who does not remember their login should call one of the school buildings to retrieve that information.

If there are any issues with JMC errors or the payment portion, it is recommended to try using a browser other than Explorer while ensuring the popup blocker is not active. Anyone getting a "Runtime Error" should close out of the browser completely and reopen it. Then, try the parent access again.