West Hancock Community School District student registration starts in August

School officials have announced that the West Hancock Community School District registration process for the 2021-22 school year is ready to go.
According to the school district, the registration process will be the same as last year with a couple of minor exceptions. Health information will now be entered into the JMC online student record management software system available via https://whancock.org.
Anyone new to the district is asked to come to one of the school buildings any time after Aug. 1 to begin the process. Those who are not new to the district are asked use the JMC to register. Anyone who does not remember their login should call one of the school buildings to retrieve that information.
If there are any issues with JMC errors or the payment portion, it is recommended to try using a browser other than Explorer while ensuring the popup blocker is not active. Anyone getting a "Runtime Error" should close out of the browser completely and reopen it. Then, try the parent access again.
According to a district release, users are asked to read through all directions carefully. Also, work through all the tabs to get to the class lists and supply lists that are at the end of the process. The JMC program will not let you move to the next tab until you have answered all the custom fields for each child.
School district staff has bulk loaded cost of registration based on current lunch status, such as free, reduced, or paying. The directions in JMC should show current status and the process for completing a free and reduced application. Registrants in the direct certification system will receive an email or letter from the school district within a couple of days.
For those not completing a free and/or reduced lunch application, there is a video explaining how to pay in JMC. Don't forget to purchase activity tickets and anything else that may be needed while registering.
Anyone with documents to turn into the school or needing help with the process may come to one of the three school buildings between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Aug. 10 for assistance. The fastest means would be to go to the school building that the majority of your children attend.