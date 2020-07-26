West Hancock celebrates 2020 prom

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

COVID-19 didn't stop the community from coming out to support West Hancock's juniors and seniors at its prom on Saturday night.

Couples lined up near City Park and, once announced at the park gazebo, couples walked the surrounding block, safely distanced from admirers who sat in chairs at the park and watched.

The after party event, which featured night golf, was held at the Britt Country Club.

Photos by Mariah Hagen, Special to the Summit-Tribune

