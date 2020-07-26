West Hancock celebrates 2020 prom


COVID-19 didn't stop the community from coming out to support West Hancock's juniors and seniors at its prom on Saturday night.

Couples lined up near City Park and, once announced at the park gazebo, couples walked the surrounding block, safely distanced from admirers who sat in chairs at the park and watched.

The after party event, which featured night golf, was held at the Britt Country Club.

Photos by Mariah Hagen, Special to the Summit-Tribune

West Hancock 2020 Grand March

Couples line up near City Park for the Grand March.

West Hancock 2020 Grand March

