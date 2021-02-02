 Skip to main content
West Hancock boys beat Belmond-Klemme for seventh straight win
Lucky number seven. 

The West Hancock boys basketball team has turned its season around in dramatic fashion. With its 56-37 Tuesday night victory over Belmond-Klemme, the team has now won seven consecutive games, a streak that comes on the heels of a month-long six game skid. 

WH boys-Tanner Thompson

West Hancock senior Tanner Thompson shoots the ball on Tuesday, during the Eagles' 56-37 win over Belmond-Klemme. 

Over the past 11 days, the team has improved its overall record from 4-9 to 11-9. 

On Tuesday, the Eagles dominated the Broncos from the opening tip. In the first quarter, West Hancock got out to a 15-0 lead, after senior Tanner Thompson, sophomore Rylan Barnes, and senior Cayson Barnes all scored a pair of buckets. At the end of the first, the Eagles led, 17-2. 

The Eagles continued to pour it on in the second, outscoring the Broncos, 19-8, thanks to a run of 3-pointers from the offense. In the final five minutes of the first half, the Eagles nailed four 3-pointers, three of them coming from sophomore guard Rhett Eisenman. 

WH boys-Cayson Barnes

West Hancock senior Cayson Barnes shoots the ball against Belmond-Klemme on Tuesday night. Barnes finished the night with 16 points. 

At the half, the Eagles led the Broncos, 36-10. 

The Broncos started out hot in the second half, and managed to outscore the Eagles 27-20 in the final two quarters, but couldn't claw their way out of the early hole. With the loss, Belmond-Klemme had its four-game winning streak snapped. 

The brothers Barnes, Rylan and Cayson, tied for the team lead with 16 points apiece. Eisenman finished his night with 11 points, including his three 3's. 

WH boys-Rylan Barnes

West Hancock sophomore Rylan Barnes goes for a layup on Tuesday night against Belmond-Klemme. Barnes finished the night with 16 points scored. 

With the victory, the Eagles are two games over .500 for the first time this season. They will play again on Friday at Bishop Garrigan.

The Golden Bears are led by 6-foot-9 senior Angel Winkel, the state's third-leading scorer. 

"I'm proud of them and this streak that they are on," West Hancock head coach Jay Hiscocks said after the Eagles' win. "We've got a big one on Friday night, and a whole new set of challenges to deal with in Angelo Winkel."

Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz. 

