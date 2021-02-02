West Hancock boys beat Belmond-Klemme for seventh straight win

Lucky number seven.

The West Hancock boys basketball team has turned its season around in dramatic fashion. With its 56-37 Tuesday night victory over Belmond-Klemme, the team has now won seven consecutive games, a streak that comes on the heels of a month-long six game skid.

Over the past 11 days, the team has improved its overall record from 4-9 to 11-9.

On Tuesday, the Eagles dominated the Broncos from the opening tip. In the first quarter, West Hancock got out to a 15-0 lead, after senior Tanner Thompson, sophomore Rylan Barnes, and senior Cayson Barnes all scored a pair of buckets. At the end of the first, the Eagles led, 17-2.

The Eagles continued to pour it on in the second, outscoring the Broncos, 19-8, thanks to a run of 3-pointers from the offense. In the final five minutes of the first half, the Eagles nailed four 3-pointers, three of them coming from sophomore guard Rhett Eisenman.

At the half, the Eagles led the Broncos, 36-10.

The Broncos started out hot in the second half, and managed to outscore the Eagles 27-20 in the final two quarters, but couldn't claw their way out of the early hole. With the loss, Belmond-Klemme had its four-game winning streak snapped.