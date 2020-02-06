West Hancock boys basketball wins 12th game

West Hancock 65, Belmond-Klemme 42: The West Hancock boys basketball team improves to 12-9 after a win Tuesday on the road.

The Eagles got to a slow start offensively, trailing by three points after the first frame. The Eagles jump started in the second, outscoring the Broncos 24-5 in the second frame and building their 23-point victory from there.

Junior Cayson Barnes led the Eagles with 15 points, sinking five from beyond the three-point line.

Junior Kaleb Carlson led the Broncos with 16 points, hitting 7-11 from the field.

West Hancock will finish its regular season Friday against Bishop Garrigan at home. Belmond-Klemme will play Northwood-Kensett at home on Thursday.

West Hancock 59, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 54

The West Hancock boys basketball team improved to 11-9 with a 59-54 win over Clarion-Goldfield-Dows on Monday night at home.

Senior Joe Smith and junior Cayson Barnes each scored 17 points to lead the Eagles, while junior Tanner Thompson chipped in 11 points. Barnes went to the free throw line 12 times and hit eight of those, and had a game-high eight rebounds.

