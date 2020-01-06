You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
West Hancock boys basketball improves to 6-3
0 comments

West Hancock boys basketball improves to 6-3

{{featured_button_text}}
West Hancock vs Forest City

West Hancock's Josef Smith elevates over, but fouls, Forest City's Riley Helgeson in a game earlier this season.

 Jaci Smith

West Hancock 64, Manson-NW Webster 32

After a slow start, the West Hancock boys basketball team warmed up and scored a 64-32 victory Saturday at home against Manson-NW Webster to improve to 6-3.

While the Eagles shot only 39 percent from the field, including just 4 of 20 from 3-point range, they were able to capitalize from the free throw line, hitting 12 of 15.

Senior Joe Smith had a team-high 15 points for West Hancock, while senior Brayden Leerar had 12 points. Also in double figures for the Eagles were juniors Chase Kronemann and Cayson Barnes with 11 points each.

On the boards, senior Tristan Hunt paced the Eagles with 11 rebounds, including five offensive boards.

West Hancock hosts Belmond-Klemme on Tuesday.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News