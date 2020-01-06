West Hancock boys basketball improves to 6-3

West Hancock 64, Manson-NW Webster 32

After a slow start, the West Hancock boys basketball team warmed up and scored a 64-32 victory Saturday at home against Manson-NW Webster to improve to 6-3.

While the Eagles shot only 39 percent from the field, including just 4 of 20 from 3-point range, they were able to capitalize from the free throw line, hitting 12 of 15.

Senior Joe Smith had a team-high 15 points for West Hancock, while senior Brayden Leerar had 12 points. Also in double figures for the Eagles were juniors Chase Kronemann and Cayson Barnes with 11 points each.

On the boards, senior Tristan Hunt paced the Eagles with 11 rebounds, including five offensive boards.

West Hancock hosts Belmond-Klemme on Tuesday.

