West Hancock boys basketball falls to Lake Mills

WH boys bball-Tanner Thompson

West Hancock's Tanner Thompson puts up an inside shot in the Eagles' 54-50 win over North Iowa on Dec. 17 in West Hancock.

 Jerry Smith

Lake Mills 68, West Hancock 28

Lake Mills had a 20-point lead after the first quarter and cruised the rest of the way on Tuesday night, handing the Eagles their sixth loss against seven victories.

The Eagles were kept to their lowest output of the season, scoring one more point than they did in an 80-29 loss to Bishop Garrigan on Jan. 10.

West Hancock hosts Eagle Grove on Thursday night.

 

Spirit Lake 75, West Hancock 48

Spirit Lake jumped out to a quick lead and finished strong, easily handling West Hancock 75-48 at home on Monday night.

The Eagles (7-5) fell behind 20-10 in the first quarter and went into the locker room down 38-21.

West Hancock came out strong and cut into the lead, outscoring Spirit Lake 19-13 in the third quarter, but the Indians outscored the Eagles 24-8 in the final quarter for the margin of victory.

Junior Cayson Barnes paced the Eagles with 16 points, hitting 6 of 15 shots, including three 3-pointers.

Also scoring in double figures was junior Tanner Thompson with 10 points. He also had a team-high seven rebounds.

