West Hancock boys a victim of a buzzer-beating shot

The West Hancock boys basketball team was cruising toward its ninth win of the season on Tuesday night in Garner when momentum quickly shifted.

With 4.1 seconds left, Eagles junior Cayson Barnes hit two clutch free throws to give West Hancock a seemingly safe 50-49 lead.

But the game wasn't over yet. A buzzer-beating shot by the Cardinals' Landon Dalbeck gave GHV a 52-50 win and stunned the Eagles and the many fans that traveled to Garner for the rivalry game.

Before his heroics, Dalbeck helped the Cardinals (6-7) get into a position to win the game by scoring five points in an 11-0 run after GHV had fallen behind 46-34 with 2:59 left in the game.

It was GHV's defense that set the tone for the dramatic win as the Cardinals forced a 10-second violation with 1:43 left to play to regain possession of the ball. A few seconds later, junior Brody Boehnke hit a 3-pointer to complete the 11-0 run and get the Cardinals to within 46-45.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Dalbeck hit two free throws with 1:08 left to give GHV a 47-46 lead, but that didn't last long as West Hancock senior Joe Smith put back a miss by junior Tanner Thompson for a one-point lead.