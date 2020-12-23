West Hancock Board purchases vehicles, sets Jan. 18 hearing

The West Hancock school district is adding another bus and a vehicle to help in its snow removal efforts to its fleet.

On Dec. 22, the West Hancock School Board unanimously approved a $60,260 bid of Thomas Bus Sales to purchase a used bus for the 2021-22 school year. The Board also unanimously approved the purchase of 2003 F250 extended cab four-wheel drive vehicle and snow plow for $6,500 from Miller & Sons.

In other business:

• The Board approved Kelli Piper as a special education professional at the high school. The Board also agreed to submit a $152,201 request to the School Budget Review Committee to address student at-risk/drop out expenditures in 2021-22.

• The Board also scheduled a 6 p.m. Jan. 18 public hearing at the Britt Elementary School cafeteria regarding the 2021-22 school calendar.

• Kevin Eisenman and Brenda Smith addressed the Board, requesting that Board members utilize Class of 2020 funds on projects for which students had voted.

• The Board approved the construction of a ticket booth for the south entrance of football field with the $6,166.35 remaining balance of the Class of 2020. Any remaining funds will be donated to the Class of 2022.

Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.

