West Hancock Board of Education sets public hearing dates, times

West Hancock High School in Britt

West Hancock High School is pictured.

 Ashley Stewart

At its Oct. 17 meeting, the West Hancock school board established a public hearing date and time on the proposed use of SAVE funds for an eight-lane track at the high school. The hearing will be held at 6 p.m. on Nov. 21.

The board also set a public hearing on school board redistricting for 5 p.m. on Dec. 19.

Board members approved the resignations of Mary Brouwer as custodian and Christopher Gobeli as middle school football coach. They approved the hire of Dwight Anderson as a part-time custodian and Nick Burgardt as middle school head wrestling coach.

In other business, the board approved:

  • Bid of $75,080 for moisture mitigation from QC Companies.
  • Bid of $2,858 by Paul Francis for roof repairs at the Kanawha school building.

  • Bid of $2,500 by Ace of Spades for tree moving.
  • Bid of $10,101 by Jay Groth for wrestling mats to be purchased by the West Hancock Sports Boosters Club.
