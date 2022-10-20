West Hancock Board of Education sets public hearing dates, times

At its Oct. 17 meeting, the West Hancock school board established a public hearing date and time on the proposed use of SAVE funds for an eight-lane track at the high school. The hearing will be held at 6 p.m. on Nov. 21.

The board also set a public hearing on school board redistricting for 5 p.m. on Dec. 19.

Board members approved the resignations of Mary Brouwer as custodian and Christopher Gobeli as middle school football coach. They approved the hire of Dwight Anderson as a part-time custodian and Nick Burgardt as middle school head wrestling coach.

In other business, the board approved:

Bid of $75,080 for moisture mitigation from QC Companies.

Bid of $2,858 by Paul Francis for roof repairs at the Kanawha school building.

Bid of $2,500 by Ace of Spades for tree moving.

Bid of $10,101 by Jay Groth for wrestling mats to be purchased by the West Hancock Sports Boosters Club.