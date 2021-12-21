West Hancock board narrowly approves 'emergency' COVID-19 compliance policy

The West Hancock school board has had proposed policy ready for some time, should it need to comply with the federal government’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration requirements for COVID-19. Courts have ruled differently on whether the OSHA requirements are lawful and legal, and those court battles continue.

West Hancock board members voted 4-3 on Dec. 20 to approve an emergency policy for employee vaccination/testing for COVID-19. Board president Ryan Johnson, Angie Johnson, and Jay Burgardt voted against passing the emergency measure. Jennifer Bixel, Kevin Wilson, Jon Harle, and Leah Deutsch voted in favor of having something ready to be implemented, if necessary.

“We will not use the policy if we do not have to,” said Superintendent Wayne Kronemann, citing language that it will be emergency policy “until the OSHA rules are halted, suspended, or no longer in effect. The need for the emergency policy is because the OSHA mandate (at this time) will take effect Jan. 10, 2022.”

If implemented, this emergency policy would require all school district employees to become fully vaccinated against COVID-19, or in the alternative to produce weekly evidence of negative COVID-19 testing and utilize face coverings at work sites while indoors, in a vehicle, or in another enclosed space. Proof of weekly testing and masking requirements would apply only to employees who are not “fully” vaccinated. However, all employees must report any positive COVID-19 test results, or a diagnosis of COVID-19 by a licensed healthcare provider, to the district.

All employees would have the right to request reasonable accommodation from the vaccine requirement if a vaccine is medically contraindicated, if medical necessity requires a delay in vaccination, or if they are legally entitled to a reasonable accommodation due to a disability or sincerely held religious beliefs, practices or observances.

The district is required by law to keep a roster of the vaccination status of all employees. Any records related to an employee’s vaccination status, including the employee vaccination status roster, would continue be considered confidential employee medical records not subject to public disclosure. They would be stored as employee medical records consistent with the law, according to the policy.

New employees would be subject to the provisions of the policy upon hire as soon as practicable. Within seven days of hire, new employees would need to provide proof of their vaccination status to the district in accordance with the requirements or abide by the regular testing and face covering requirements.

Acceptable proof of vaccination status under the policy would include:

Immunization records from a healthcare provider or pharmacy;

A copy of a COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card;

A copy of medical records documenting immunization;

A copy of immunization records from a public health, state or tribal immunization information system;

Any other official documentation that contains the type of vaccine administered, dates of administration, and the name of the administering health provider or clinic;

If no other records are available, a signed and dated personal attestation statement.

In other business, the board unanimously approved a 6 p.m. Jan. 17, 2022, public hearing on the 2022-23 school calendar. The board also approved Logan Brown as a district wrestling volunteer. Finally, the board authorized district administration to submit a $147,706 request to the School Budget Review Committee for at-risk/dropout expenditures in 2022-23.

Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.

