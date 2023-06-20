Eagle Nation is preparing to honor West Hancock’s sporting past with 2023 inductions to its athletic Hall of Fame.

The school-sanctioned West Hancock Athletic Hall of Fame program is still in its infancy after being delayed by pandemic impacts for two years.

“It just started last year,” said West Hancock Hall of Fame Committee Chair Dan Krull, noting that was when the Classes of 2020, 2021, and 2022 were recognized. “So, it’s pretty much still a new thing.”

Krull is a former West Hancock star athlete, turned school sports podcaster, broadcast historical color contributor, and historical guru. He continues to give back to the Britt community, all while residing in Indianola with his wife, Julie, and their children. The podcast was a natural progression of a record book that the former Eagles all-district tackle compiled and wrote during the COVID-19 pandemic. It details 52 years of Sanger football in Britt, dating back to 1968.

Krull then worked on a whole-history record book on the Britt and West Hancock High School football program, dating back to 1899. It is entitled “On West Hancock.” In addition, he now has his new hall of fame committee chair duties after agreeing to emcee and read the biographies of last year’s honorees.

“I was getting all the suggestions and complaints,” Krull said. “I just decided it made sense for me to ‘be the guy.’”

So, he joined the committee as chairman last fall and is completing his first year in that role.

“We’re working hard to honor the history of our school and athletes,” Krull said. He noted a special emphasis is being placed on honoring former Britt, Kanawha, and West Hancock athletes of decades past sooner rather than later in order to share the special moment with as many of them in person as possible.

This year’s event will be held at the school’s Aug. 25 varsity football game where the 2023 inductees will be introduced at halftime. After the game (approximately 9:45 p.m.), a semi-formal reception will be held at the Britt Golf Course. A meal will be provided for a free-will offering. People will be able to purchase their own drinks from the clubhouse.

This year’s induction ceremony will honor the 1948 Kanawha boys’ state championship baseball team, the 1986 Britt girls’ state championship golf team, Dick Govig, Denny Brumm, Hershel Morris, Jim Timmerman, and Haley Newbrough.

In just a few years, Krull has interviewed so many historically important Britt, Kanawha, and West Hancock athletes, coaches, and community contributors from throughout the years on his podcast that it mind-numbing. Just one example is that on May 20, 2021, Krull Zoomed with the 1986 Britt High School girls’ state championship golf team as well as the daughter of Coach Bob Grandgenett, Jolynn Mohan. Four of the five ladies were able to chat with him that night – only Mona Holck couldn't make it, but Tammy Conaway, Sandy Carter, Lisa Wellik, and Amy Miller did.

History of this year’s inductees

The 1948 Kanawha baseball team was coached by Estel Thomson, who led the Bulldogs to a 33-2 record in 1948 between the fall and spring seasons. The team’s only losses came during the state tournament. The team advanced to the summer state championship game against Cedar Rapids Wilson. In the 1948 fall state tournament, Kanawha beat Stanhope 1-0 in the championship game held in Dysart.

In 1986, the late Coach Grandgenett led Sandy (Carter) Fisher, Tammy (Conaway) Stieb, Lisa (Wellik) Utley, Amy (Miller) Pas, and Mona (Holck) Bauer to the 1986 state golf championship in Class 1A. They went through the regular season undefeated, won the North Iowa Conference meet in Garner over Osage by 13 strokes, claimed the sectional title by 50 strokes on their home course.

At the Spencer Country Club, Britt won the state title by 48 strokes. Mona Holck led the team at state with a 185, Conaway shot a 186, Miller 196, Carter a 197, and Wellik a 209. Coach Grandgenett passed away in 2007 at the age of 65.

Dick Govig was the first-ever state qualifier for the Britt High School wrestling team. Along with his brother Bill, they both made it to the 1949 state tournament. But it was he who won his first of two state championships. He repeated in 1952 and went 6-1 at the state tournament. Govig wrestled for Coach Dave McCuskey at the University of Iowa. As a college sophomore in 1954, he won a Division I NCAA national championship at 123 pounds. Govig was also competitive in U.S. Olympic tryouts in 1956. He and his wife Jan, moved to Arizona where they founded and ran one of the top executive research companies in the country. Govig was inducted into the Iowa High School Hall of Fame in 1994 and the Iowa Wrestling Hall of Fame in 1999.

Denny Brumm came to Britt in 1961 and has stayed. He was a successful basketball official, refereeing in 16 state tournaments. Brumm became the public address announcer, first for Britt football in 1972 and then West Hancock football. He held that position for 48 years until 2019. He and his wife, Judy, were Britt and West Hancock teachers, who were very active in the community. Krull said some of the most common things said about both of them have been “dedicated, loyal, great teachers, fun, and role models.”

Hershel “Babs” Morris, or Mr. Kanawha, was a standout football player for the Kanawha Bulldogs from 1928-31. He played in the last Kanawha football game in 1931. His son, Jim, played in the next Kanawha football game when the program restarted in 1959. However, where Morris really excelled was on the track. He won nearly every event or race.

Morris capped his career with a state championship in the mile run in 1931, running a 4:38.4 in a one-class system. This time is still a Britt/Kanawha/West Hancock school record 92 years later. He was a member of the Kanawha Fire Department for over 50 years and was fire chief for 30 years. Morris was also a clown in the Labor Day parade for many years. He died in 2012 at the age of 100.

Jim Timmerman, one of many Upper Iowa graduates to teach and coach in Britt, came to Britt in 1968 along with Bob Sanger. Besides being a science teacher, Timmerman was the head baseball coach from 1969 through 1989, winning more than 200 games. He gave up coaching after the 1989 season to become the athletic director, a role he held until 2005.

Haley Newbrough was one of the most decorated track and field athletes in school history. She is now a pediatric doctor in Mason City.

As a sophomore in 1994, she broke the school record in the 400-meter dash and placed third at state. As a junior in 1995, Newbrough helped her team to a runner-up finish at the state meet. She won the 800-meter dash state championship with a time of 2:14.08, the fastest time in all three classes and her best run by over three seconds. She was second in the 1500-meter run. Her distance medley team also placed second and broke the school record by five seconds.

In her senior season, Newbrough led West Hancock to the Class 1A state championship. The team also won its first-ever North Iowa Conference championship in school history prior to the state title. Haley again won the 800-meter state title, this time with a time of 2:16.93. She also won the 1500-meter state title and anchored the relay team that won the 4x800 state title with a time of 9:36.61. That team won the state title by 19 team points over Iowa City Regina.