West Hancock and Grundy Center set to battle in a state-title game rematch

For those of you who are understandably tired of contests decided by a razor-thin margin, I have bad news for you.

The week is not over yet.

On Friday, the North Iowa football scene will get to watch one of the most anticipated games of the year, as No. 5 ranked defending Class A champion West Hancock plays No. 1 Grundy Center for a spot in the state semifinals.

The game is a rematch of last November’s Class A state title game, which the Eagles won, 21-17.

Following West Hancock’s win last Friday over Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn, the players and head coach Mark Sanger were thrilled about the opportunity to play the Spartans for the second time in less than a year.

“You don't get those opportunities," Sanger said. "To play a number one team, in a rematch from last year, you can't write a better story than that. It'll be fun. That is what championship football is all about, and that is what you do all of the work for, you get a shot to beat the best."