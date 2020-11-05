West Hancock and Grundy Center set to battle in a state-title game rematch

For those of you who are understandably tired of contests decided by a razor-thin margin, I have bad news for you.
The week is not over yet.
On Friday, the North Iowa football scene will get to watch one of the most anticipated games of the year, as No. 5 ranked defending Class A champion West Hancock plays No. 1 Grundy Center for a spot in the state semifinals.
The game is a rematch of last November’s Class A state title game, which the Eagles won, 21-17.
Following West Hancock’s win last Friday over Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn, the players and head coach Mark Sanger were thrilled about the opportunity to play the Spartans for the second time in less than a year.
“You don't get those opportunities," Sanger said. "To play a number one team, in a rematch from last year, you can't write a better story than that. It'll be fun. That is what championship football is all about, and that is what you do all of the work for, you get a shot to beat the best."
And Grundy Center is definitely among the best. The Spartans currently hold an undefeated 9-0 record, and since the season-opening 20-14 win over Panorama on Aug. 28, has won every one of its games by at least 42 points.
The Spartans have excelled on both offense and defense. The team has scored at least 42 points now in seven consecutive games, and has held the opposition scoreless in six contests this season. No opponent has scored more than 14 points on the Spartans in 2020, and Grundy Center has held its opponents to a total of six points since Sept. 18.
The Spartans are led on offense quarterback Logan Knaack, who has rushed for 922 yards and 13 rushing touchdowns this season on 75 carries, with senior running back Zach Opheim contributing 24 touchdowns and 1,470 yards on 140 carries.
While the team’s offense is run-heavy, Knaack is a threat through the air as well, with 12 touchdown passes and a 50.6 completion percentage. He is a threat the Eagles’ defense knows that they cannot afford to overlook.
Support Local Journalism
“It’s going to be a really good game,” West Hancock fullback and defensive lineman Cole Kelly said. “That quarterback is quicker than snot, and then they have a really good running back. We’re going to have to prepare this week really good, strap on the work boots and get better.”
If the Eagles want to beat the Spartans, it will start with Kelly. The Eagles senior has 1,755 yards on the ground this season, with a state-high 33 touchdown runs. Last week, Kelly was the key piece in a big postseason win, when he rushed for three touchdowns and 234 yards.
On defense, the Eagles have been pretty stingy as well this season, allowing only one opponent to score more than 18 points. The Eagles are also tied for the state lead with seven defensive touchdowns, have a Class A-high 318 interception return yards and six interceptions returned for touchdowns, and are ranked third in Class A with 87 tackles for loss.
This matchup is one for the ages.
Grundy Center’s shutdown defense against West Hancock’s dominant rushing attack, and the Eagles’ big-play defense against a Spartans’ offense that is averaging 43.3 points per game.
Strength against strength, in all facets of the game.
The last time these two teams played, it was a combination of an explosive rushing game and defense that propelled the Eagles to victory, and it will take a similar game plan this time around for a West Hancock victory.
In the state title game last year, West Hancock rushed for a total of 388 yards, as senior backs Tate Hagen and Josef Smith ran for 230 and 113 yards, respectively. On defense, the Eagles kept Knaack off balance in the passing game, as he went 6-for-23 for 117 yards through the air. Knaack did add 106 yards on the ground, but Opheim was held to 39 yards on 17 carries.
That’s a good recipe for success in any game, and the Eagles will need a repeat performance if they want to earn a spot at the UNI-Dome.
No matter who wins, this game is small-town Iowa football at its best.
Strap in. It's going to get wild.
The Eagles and Spartans will play at 7 p.m. on Friday at West Hancock High School.
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!