West Hancock advances students to state large group speech in Waterloo

West Hancock had 25 students participate in large group speech competition at Mason City High School last weekend.
The West Hancock speech team entered eight events. They are advancing to state competition in six events at Waterloo West on Feb.3. West Hancock speech students who made it to state include the following:
- Ensemble Acting - Sydney Tue and Brandon Peterson.
- Choral Reading - Hayden Lang, Ammy Mendoza, Sienna Weiland, Morgan Francis, Dru Hagen, Elli Christensen, Sydney Tue, Olivia DeWaard, Kenzie Lyman, Kamryn Eckels, Olivia Moore, and Claire Hiscocks.
- Radio - Brinley Hiscocks, Brady Bixel, Morgan Francis, Olivia DeWaard, and Meara Kudej.
- Ensemble Acting - Ammy Mendoza, Sienna Weiland, and Reign Krumweide.
- Ensemble Acting - Meara Kudej and Brinley Hiscocks.
- Radio - Julia Hill, Addysen Prime, Jonas Hollenbach, and Sam Stenberg.