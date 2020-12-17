West Fork's Kale Petersen, Osage's Fox still ranked No. 1 in Predicament rankings

It's been a strong season so far for West Fork's Kale Petersen and Osage's Nick Fox.
The pair went into the season ranked No. 1 in their respective weight classes, and after two weeks of competition, both wrestlers are both still perched at the top, in Class 1A's 106-pound division and Class 2A's 145 pound class, respectively.
Several other North Iowa athletes are also highly ranked, and in the team standings, Osage is No. 2 in Class 2A.
Area teams are in bold.
Class 1A
1. Don Bosco
2. Lisbon
3. Logan-Magnolia
4. West Sioux
5. Underwood
6. Lake Mills
7. New London
8. Woodbury Central
9. West Hancock
10. Western Christian
Individual Rankings
106
1. Kale Petersen, So., West Fork
10. Kinser Hanson, So., Lake Mills
120
7. Kellen Smith, Fr., West Hancock
126
4. Clayton McDonough, Jr., Central Springs
132
9. Jack Ramaker, Sr., Lake Mills
138
6. Bryce McDonough, Jr., Central Springs
9. Dalton Thorson, Sr., Lake Mills
152
3. Lawson Losee, Jr., Riceville
160
2. Casey Hanson, Sr., Lake Mills
6. Drake Tiedemann, Jr., Northwood-Kensett
7. Bryer Subject, Sr., West Hancock
170
9. Brady Hanson, So., Lake Mills
182
3. Elijah Wagner, Sr., Lake Mills
6. Drew Fox, Sr., Riceville
195
2. Matthew Francis, Jr., West Hancock
220
7. Cole Kelly, Sr., West Hancock
9. Mitchel Marr, Jr., Riceville
Class 2A
Team Rankings
1. West Delaware
2. Osage
3. Crestwood
4. Davenport Assumption
5. Centerville
6. Sgt. Bluff Luton
7. Union
8. Independence
9. CLGLR
10. NDWB-Danville
Individual Rankings
113
6. Tucker Stangel, Fr., Osage
9. Jack Showalter, Jr., Hampton-Dumont-CAL
132
3. Averee Abben, Sr., Osage
7. Sam Nelson, Sr., Clear Lake
10. Brock Moore, Sr., Forest City
145
1. Nick Fox, So., Osage
152
7. Carl Barkema, Jr., Hampton-Dumont-CAL
9. Roush Jaeger, Sr., Charles City
170
6. Caden Collins, Sr., Charles City
182
3. Spencer Mooberry, Sr., Osage
195
2. Reese Moore, Jr., Forest City
285
4. Chase Crooks, Jr., Charles City
Class 3A
132
5. Jace Rhodes, Jr., Mason City
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.
