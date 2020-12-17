 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
West Fork's Kale Petersen, Osage's Fox still ranked No. 1 in Predicament rankings
0 comments
alert

West Fork's Kale Petersen, Osage's Fox still ranked No. 1 in Predicament rankings

{{featured_button_text}}

It's been a strong season so far for West Fork's Kale Petersen and Osage's Nick Fox.

The pair went into the season ranked No. 1 in their respective weight classes, and after two weeks of competition, both wrestlers are both still perched at the top, in Class 1A's 106-pound division and Class 2A's 145 pound class, respectively. 

Several other North Iowa athletes are also highly ranked, and in the team standings, Osage is No. 2 in Class 2A. 

Area teams are in bold. 

Class 1A

1. Don Bosco

2. Lisbon

3. Logan-Magnolia

4. West Sioux

5. Underwood

6. Lake Mills

7. New London

8. Woodbury Central

9. West Hancock

10. Western Christian

Individual Rankings

106

1. Kale Petersen, So., West Fork

10. Kinser Hanson, So., Lake Mills

Denver Wrestling District

Lake Mills freshman Kinser Hanson competes against West Fork freshman Kale Petersen during the Class 1A district tournament in Denver on Feb. 16

120

7. Kellen Smith, Fr., West Hancock

126

4. Clayton McDonough, Jr., Central Springs

State Finals 2

Central Springs sophomore Clayton McDonough competes against New London sophomore Marcel Lopez during the championship round of the Iowa High School State Wrestling Championships at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines this past February. 

132

9. Jack Ramaker, Sr., Lake Mills

Denver Wrestling District

Lake Mills wrestler Jack Ramaker competes against AGWSR junior Trey Lashbrook during the Class 1A district tournament in Denver in February. 

138

6. Bryce McDonough, Jr., Central Springs

Denver Wrestling District

Central Springs' Bryce McDonough competes against Denver senior Chase Lyons during the Class 1A district tournament in Denver this past February. 

9. Dalton Thorson, Sr., Lake Mills

Denver Wrestling District 101

Lake Mills junior Dalton Thorson competes against Nashua-Plainfield sophomore McKade Munn during the Class 1A district tournament in Denver in February. 

152

3. Lawson Losee, Jr., Riceville

State-Riceville-Lawson Losee

Riceville's Lawson Losee in action on the opening day of the Class 1A Iowa State Wrestling Tournament in Des Moines.

160

2. Casey Hanson, Sr., Lake Mills

6. Drake Tiedemann, Jr., Northwood-Kensett

7. Bryer Subject, Sr., West Hancock

170

9. Brady Hanson, So., Lake Mills

182

3. Elijah Wagner, Sr., Lake Mills

6. Drew Fox, Sr., Riceville

195

2. Matthew Francis, Jr., West Hancock

220

7. Cole Kelly, Sr., West Hancock

Denver Wrestling District

West Hancock junior Cole Kelly competes against Denver senior Nathan Eggena Saturday during the Class 1A district tournament in Denver on Feb. 16. 

9. Mitchel Marr, Jr., Riceville

Class 2A

Team Rankings

1. West Delaware

2. Osage

3. Crestwood

4. Davenport Assumption

5. Centerville

6. Sgt. Bluff Luton

7. Union

8. Independence

9. CLGLR

10. NDWB-Danville

Individual Rankings

113

6. Tucker Stangel, Fr., Osage

9. Jack Showalter, Jr., Hampton-Dumont-CAL

132

3. Averee Abben, Sr., Osage

7. Sam Nelson, Sr., Clear Lake

10. Brock Moore, Sr., Forest City

145

1. Nick Fox, So., Osage

152

7. Carl Barkema, Jr., Hampton-Dumont-CAL

9. Roush Jaeger, Sr., Charles City

170

6. Caden Collins, Sr., Charles City

182

3. Spencer Mooberry, Sr., Osage

State Finals2 24

Osage junior Spencer Mooberry competes against Solon senior Jax Flynn during the championship round of the Iowa High School State Wrestling Championships at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines in February. 

195

2. Reese Moore, Jr., Forest City

285

4. Chase Crooks, Jr., Charles City

Class 3A

132

5. Jace Rhodes, Jr., Mason City

WR Mason City vs. Ankeny 4

Mason City's Jace Rhodes competes against Ankeny sophomore Trevor Anderson in 2019 in Mason City.

Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News