Welcome to your Outdoors Conservation Column: Winter feeder birds

As winter temperatures set in, our local birds will be looking for a little more food to help their tiny bodies survive the season. Fortunately, we can help them. At the same time, we can enjoy their company throughout the winter.

Birds (and other animals) need extra food in the winter because putting on body fat is one of the ways they’re able to stay warm. The fatter they are, the warmer they’ll stay. So, unlike in people, fat is a good thing for wildlife. That’s why, before winter begins, many animals such as birds begin to fatten themselves up by eating more. Many store food so that they have a steady supply of calories throughout the winter months.

By placing bird feeders around your yard, you can help winter birds. There are a lot of different kinds of seeds that you can offer the birds in your area, including cracked corn, peanuts, and safflower seeds. Probably the best kind of seed, though, is black oil sunflower seed. Although the other seeds are excellent food sources, black oil sunflower seeds provide more fat than the others do, so they tend to be preferred by a wider variety of birds. Of course, suet provides a lot of fat as well. Putting out food for the birds does make things easier for them. Still, there’s little scientific evidence showing that birds will not survive without it. After all, they survived winters long before we were here.

So, what kind of birds can you expect to see at your backyard bird feeders? Most of our winter birds are seed-eaters, which makes feeding them easy. Notable exceptions, though, are the woodpeckers, since they’re still able to find insects buried deep in trees. So, you’re likely to see downy woodpeckers, hairy woodpeckers, and red-bellied woodpeckers feasting on your suet or picking through your seeds. Little white-breasted and red-breasted nuthatches also like suet, as well as many different kinds of seeds. You are also likely to see blue jays picking out peanuts and cardinals searching out safflower seeds.

Don’t overlook the tinier birds you may see at your feeders. Under the feeders, you may spot little gray and white birds cleaning up what the other birds “spill.” Those are juncos, nature’s “vacuum cleaners!” You may also observe house finches or purple finches, small sparrow-like birds.

You will probably also see sparrows, including tree sparrows and Harris’ sparrows. You may also see a lot of house sparrows. House sparrows are non-native birds that can overwhelm your feeders with their sheer numbers. They tend to like millet (tiny seeds found in cheaper seed mixes) which is why many people do not recommend feeding millet. Another nuisance bird that people often complain about is the starling. Starlings can easily devour all your suet in no time at all! Suet feeders that can only be accessed from the bottom discourage starlings. Since their feet are not as strong those of woodpeckers and nuthatches, it’s more difficult for them to hang upside-down on a suet feeder.

Finally, although it won’t fatten up the birds, be sure to provide water by using a heated birdbath or dog bowl. During the winter, birds have a hard time finding water to drink. So, they are often attracted to water as much as they’re attracted to traditional feeders.

If you have any questions about winter bird feeding, you can contact Winnebago County Naturalist Lisa Ralls at either 641-565-3390 or at lralls@winnebagoccb.com. To learn more about the birds you see outside your windows this winter, you can purchase a field guide or download an app such as the free Merlin Bird ID app.

Feeding the birds is a great way to help them through the winter. Watching the antics of our winter birds can be a wonderful and entertaining way to pass these cold winter days from the comfort of your warm house.