The days are definitely getting longer and we all know what that means…spring will soon be here! Mother Nature senses that as well.

So, although we’re just looking forward to spring, nature is already busily preparing for it. If we look and listen closely enough, we can observe some of those subtle preparations.

Take goldfinches, for instance. Many people think that goldfinches migrate south each winter. However, most goldfinches actually stick around and brave our winter weather. What confuses people, though, is that male goldfinches lose their yellow color and spend the winter wearing an olive-brown plumage, much like the females. So, although goldfinches are around all winter, they are pretty inconspicuous. That is until the days begin to get longer, about this time of year, and the males begin to don their yellow color once again.

As spring approaches, you may also see flocks of geese heading back north again. We tend to see more Canada geese around here, but we can also occasionally observe snow geese or white-fronted geese passing through as well. These birds want to be on their nesting grounds by the time the snow melts, so we often see them flying overhead while there is still snow on the ground. Be on the lookout for them!

This time of year, you will probably also begin to see more opossums, raccoons, and skunks. Although these animals don’t hibernate, they do spend most of the winter holed up in trees, logs, or burrows where they’re safe and protected from the winter weather. As the days become sunnier and warmer, they venture out to find food that wasn’t so easy to find all winter. In addition, you may also notice some tree buds begin to swell. Although their leaves may not emerge for a couple of months, trees are already preparing for their big spring debut.

The approaching spring also produces some unmistakable sounds. For instance, listen for a sound that resembles someone rubbing their fingers across the teeth of a comb. If you hear that sound, you’re actually hearing the first frogs that begin calling in the spring—the tiny chorus frogs. They often wake up from hibernation and begin calling from ponds that still have snow around them.

Also, be sure to listen for the “fee-bee” song of the chickadees, or the “what cheer” song of the cardinals. You may even hear what sounds like a squeaky wheel off in the trees somewhere. That would be a blue jay. These are “songs” that are usually used to attract mates in the spring and to establish nesting territories. Likewise, you may hear more owls hooting this time of year. Great-horned owls are actually nesting already, but other owls will be nesting soon. So, you may hear them calling back and forth to each other as they, too, attract mates and establish their territories.

Although spring might not arrive for a few weeks, nature is preparing for it now! So, try to find some time to get outdoors where you can watch and listen for the reassuring signs that winter will eventually melt into spring and the world will be reborn once again.