Welcome to your Outdoors Conservation Column: Keeping Wild Babies Wild

Every year, especially in the spring and early summer, we get calls from well-meaning people wanting to know what they should do with the little “orphaned” bird or mammal they have just found. Many people are surprised by our usual answer. We usually tell them to leave it just where it belongs—in the wild.

That’s because young animals are rarely abandoned by their parents. In almost all cases, when you see a baby animal alone, the mother is nearby. In nature, parents need to leave their young occasionally to find food. And when they do, unlike humans, they usually leave their babies alone. But, the young animals are usually well-camouflaged for protection and instinctively know to remain quiet and still while their parents are gone.

Often, it also appears to many people that a young bird has fallen out of its nest. But, most young birds that people come across are simply learning how to fly, under the watchful eye of a nearby parent. No young bird can learn how to fly by sitting in its nest; that is something it learns quickly after hopping out of the nest for the first time.

Unfortunately, many well-meaning people take these birds and either put them back in the nest or take them home “to save them.” In most cases, though, the mother is nearby watching over the young bird and, in too many cases, watching people carry off her offspring.

So, when should you step in? Very tiny birds whose eyes are still closed, or that have no feathers, and obviously are not learning to fly yet, probably did fall out of their nest and those birds can be gently returned to their nest. Otherwise, most wildlife experts recommend that you only intervene when it is obvious that an animal is injured or in imminent danger. Simply being “alone” does not qualify. If an animal is injured or in danger, it is best to contact a wildlife professional to come and retrieve the animal.

Also, it is never recommended that you try to raise a young animal on your own. Not only is it illegal to do so, but only licensed rehabilitators know the proper nutritional needs of various wildlife species and know how to raise them. In addition, young animals often require feeding every 2-4 hours, both day and night—a schedule that few people are willing to keep up for long! Unfortunately, most young animals usually die under the care of considerate people who assume they know what’s best for a baby animal. Finally, it is important to remember that many wild animals do carry diseases and even the cutest babies will bite or scratch if they feel threatened.

The fact is that wild animals, even baby animals, belong in the wild. The parents of these young animals know much better how to take care of their young than we do and are better equipped to do so. It is true that many young animals do die before they reach maturity and many people feel bad about that. But, as cruel as that may seem to us, it is Mother Nature’s way of ensuring that the strongest and healthiest young survive to produce strong and healthy offspring of their own. So, one of the best ways we can help Mother Nature is to watch her with wonder—and not interfere.

Lisa Ralls is a Naturalist with the Winnebago County Conservation Board. Contact her at 641-565-3390 or at lralls@winnebagoccb.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0