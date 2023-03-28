As spring ramps up, we are seeing many birds migrating back north and gracing our skies with their beauty. When we think of spring birds, we tend to think of robins, bluebirds, and warblers, along with maybe ducks and geese. However, another bird that is also a true harbinger of spring is the sandhill crane. It is a bird that has been on earth for over two million years and definitely has a unique history here in Iowa.

When the first settlers arrived in Iowa, sandhill cranes were relatively common; they even nested in the marshes and wetlands here in north-central Iowa. However, habitat destruction and hunting caused the cranes to disappear from the Iowa landscape for a time with the last known pair nesting near Hancock County’s Eagle Lake in 1894. Then, thanks in large part to habitat restoration efforts, sandhill cranes slowly began to return to Iowa in the late 1970’s and 1980’s, creeping into Iowa from Midwestern states to the east. And, in 1992, after almost 100 years, a sandhill nest was finally discovered at Otter Creek Marsh in Tama County. The sandhill cranes had officially returned to nest in Iowa!

We now routinely see sandhill cranes migrate through our state; and nesting has once again been documented in about half of Iowa’s counties, mostly in the northern and eastern parts of the state. Most of the cranes we have here in Iowa are greater sandhill cranes, part of an eastern population of cranes that nest in the Great Lakes region and winter along the Gulf of Mexico. There is also a larger western population made up mostly of lesser sandhill cranes. Those cranes winter in the southwestern United States or northern Mexico. They migrate through the Great Plains, gathering by the hundreds of thousands in the spring along the Platte River in central Nebraska. They continue on to nest in northern Canada, Alaska, and even across the Bering Strait into Siberia, much further north than do their eastern counterparts.

Sandhill cranes usually lay two eggs each spring, but it’s not unusual for only one of the eggs to hatch. The young (colts) are precocious when they hatch, meaning that they are born feathered and with their eyes open. In fact, they are able to leave the nest within a few hours of hatching and are able to swim almost immediately. Since their nests are on the ground and are susceptible to predation, this precocity helps the colts to avoid predators. The young cranes usually stay with their parents through their first migration and, with luck, can live to be more than 25 years old.

The greater sandhill cranes we have around here are close to 4 feet tall, with a 77-inch wingspan, and weigh about 11 pounds. They are among the largest birds we see here in Iowa. The lesser sandhill cranes out west are slightly smaller. All sandhill cranes s are omnivorous, feeding mostly on waste grains and seeds, but also consuming a variety of invertebrates including worms, snails, and insects. They will also feed on berries and tubers, as well as snakes, frogs, mice, and eggs.

But sandhill cranes are probably best known for their loud, rattling calls and for their elaborate dancing displays. These help the birds to communicate with each other, including forming pair bonds that last their entire lives. So, this spring, listen for the cranes as they return. Also, be sure to watch for them as they fly high overhead or as they stop to feed or dance in a field of stubble. When you see them, give them a little smile…You are witnessing an amazing, ancient bird that has finally returned to its rightful home here in Iowa!