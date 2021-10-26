Weiss eager to flip roles in Britt municipal government with council run

Ashley Weiss of Britt was a last-minute candidate for the Nov. 2 city election that will confirm two of five at-large seats on the Britt City Council.

While city officials and community members have become familiar with Weiss over the past two years, she would be an entirely new face in Britt city government.

The former Globe-Gazette reporter of nearly four years moved to Britt in 2019. She and her husband, Ethan Weiss, purchased a house in Britt last year amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. He is a 7th and 8th grade special education teacher of six years in the West Hancock Community School District.

"The day before the filing deadline, two city council members notified me that one of the sitting council members was not running for re-election," Weiss said. "They thought I would be a good candidate. I thought I would run sometime, in some capacity, but as a newspaper reporter it was not something I could do at the time."

Weiss worked under her maiden name of Ashley Stewart at the Mason City newspaper from 2017 until March 2021. She covered local government, education, business, and arts and entertainment in Clear Lake and northern Iowa.

"I helped cover the Britt community for the Summit-Tribune," Weiss said. "Being a reporter in this small community was ultimately why I fell in love with Britt in the first place. I'm excited to, hopefully, work with some of those same individuals that I reported on that can, hopefully, propel Britt forward in the future."

Weiss said that having covered local government in Britt, Kanawha, Clear Lake, and other communities will help her address processes and important issues. The Albert Lea, Minnesota, native had worked as a reporter at an Owatonna, Minnesota, newspaper for more than five years prior. Since March, she has served as an administrative assistant at the Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce.

"I am the human Google there," Weiss said somewhat jokingly. "When people have questions, I'm the first person they see when they walk in."

Weiss said a strong and vibrant main street business district is a top priority in smaller communities such as Britt. She also noted that a good city council benefits the larger community.

"It's just that community benefit," Weiss said. "The council members are the leaders in the community and are support to make the community better for those living in the community and visiting the community. Having reported on city government for almost a decade, putting it into action will be a new opportunity. It is in a community I have grown to love. We bought a house and plan to be there awhile."

She noted that a Dollar General store is coming to Britt's main street and another dollar-type store to Britt's commercial park.

"Main street is a big priority in smaller communities," Weiss said. "Once you start to lose businesses, the whole community declines. But in Britt, we are fortunate to have a very strong main street."

Presently, Weiss and her husband have a Cocker Spaniel named Domino that is a part of their family, and they are expecting a child in April of next year.

Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.

