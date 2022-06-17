Weekly farmers' market opens for season, thrives in downtown Forest City

Area residents shopped a large selection of locally grown and made foods on opening night of the Forest City Farmers' Market on June 16 in the Chamber of Commerce parking lot.

The local farmers' market will be held from 3-5:30 p.m. every Thursday night from now through the month of September.

“Our farmers' market is only locally grown foods and hand crafted items,” said Chamber assistant Autumn Petersen.

Chamber Executive Director Norma Hertzer said the latest location has been good for the market vendors and customers. Hertzer said the market is held weekly, rain or shine. Vendors have canopies and trailers and can also come inside the Chamber office.

“It’s convenient and nice for vendors,” Hertzer said. “The parking lot was paved last year. It’s a lot safer for people walking. This location is very good. The community is responding really well to it and the market in general.”

The Forest City Farmers' Market had been held in the former Shopko (now Bomgaars) parking lot along Highway 9. Hertzer said it was starting to lose steam, so the Chamber worked with city administration and the market manager before taking over the event about 6-7 years ago.

It was held downtown on Clark Street and in the block of Paddler’s Tap before being moved to the Chamber parking lot.

On this year’s warm, sunny, and windy first night, many walkers and bikers could be seen visiting the market. “It’s great because they’re all really happy with this (central) location with access to water and the things they need,” she said.

Hertzer said there were more than a half dozen vendors on Thursday. There was a high total of about 15 vendors at a single event last season. She said the numbers fluctuate from week to week and she anticipates some high numbers again this season.

Dan Lauters of Dan’s Delicious and Nutritious Garden Produce was a returning vendor. He has been a fixture at Forest City’s market for many years as well as at Clear Lake’s farmers' market.

“I have been gardening since 2011,” Lauters said. “I tried retiring and doing nothing for a year and had to get back to doing something. Everything is chemical-free and everything is grown outdoors – no greenhouses.”

His fresh produce on the first night ranged from Red Rover radishes to kale to onions. He said he has 300 tomato plants this year and many more seasonally grown items will become available.

“I’m one-half mile east of Miller, wedged in a field,” Lauters said. “It’s a one-acre farm garden with cauliflower, beets, carrots, tomatoes, cucumbers, and peppers, both sweet and hot. I’m still planting soup beans, processed in the winter for ham and bean soup.”

“It’s my time to enjoy visiting with people,” Lauters said. “We’ve got such good people in the area.”

Red Shed Gardens was another local grower, featuring a large assortment of produce for so early in the season. Mat Prather grows everything locally just north of Forest City. His wife Danielle and children Josh (7), Walter (5), and Violet (2) all are very involved with the business venture.

“They all help,” Danielle said. “They’ll help Mat weed or clean up things. Violet likes to help clean and helps me bake in the kitchen.”

Danielle’s large monster cookies and homemade Pop Tarts were selling fast. So was a large assortment of greens, including Bok Choi. It can be eaten raw or sautéed, which Mat said is common. Other produce included asparagus, carrots, radishes, dill, arugula, mustard greens, sorrel, and onions.

“Some of it starts in the greenhouse and we start some plants early in March,” Mat said. “I like to grow a lot of the root crops. I think it’s because it’s fun to pull them out of the ground and see what you have. There are usually less insects and animals getting at them.”

Red Shed has been a regular at the Forest City Farmers' Market for about five years. It also sells fresh produce to Café Mir in Fertile seasonally.

Not surprisingly, there was a steady line in front of the table set up behind the back hatch of Elissa Hanna’s vehicle. The Forest City resident and entrepreneur has operated “Happy Sweets Cupcakes” for 11 years. She has been a familiar face at the farmers' market for about eight years.

“It’s when customers come out here that they can choose a variety of things,” said Hanna, noting she bakes out of her house and her business is not a bakery. “It’s nice to provide that option and see them weekly.”

Hanna’s twin 9-year-old daughters, Paisley and Pemberley Hanna, were selling lemonade for a Gospel of Asia charitable cause. Half of the money they raised from the day’s sales will go to help buy a pair of pigs for a family in need.

Not far away from thirst-quenching lemonade on farmers' market spectrum of food items were the snow cones of vendor Kam Ostwald of Thompson. She is in her second year of operating “It’s Sno Time,” which features nearly every flavor of shaved ice imaginable. The snow cones are the primary part of the business, but there is something new this year.

“It’s mostly shaved ice,” she said. “New this year are Frappe (coffee) drinks. We have vanilla, chocolate, and caramel. Just trying something new.”

Of the niche business’s market customers, Ostwald said “it’s a lot of the regulars, the ones who always look for us and say they’re coming.”

A semi-regular local entertainer is also slated to perform at the next farmers' market on June 23. Ian Thompson is that young singer and guitarist. Hertzer said everyone at the market really seems to appreciate Thompson performances.

Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.

